Man Who 'Probably' Contracted COVID-19 At GHOST Concert Becomes Mexico's First Coronavirus Death

According to Mexico News Daily, a Mexican man who attended GHOST's concert in Mexico City earlier this month has become the country's first coronavirus death.

The 41-year old was one of over 50,000 fans who went to the March 3 show, which was attended by another man who also tested positive for COVID-19.

The man who passed away was suffering from diabetes and had been hospitalized for five days. The 40-year-old man who also tested positive for COVID-19 was hospitalized but is in stable condition.

On Wednesday, the deceased man's wife told reporters that her husband had never previously had a respiratory illness. Asked where she believed her husband was infected with COVID-19, the woman said that it was "probably" at the GHOST concert.

Mexico so far has 314 suspected cases of the coronavirus. In the United States, 176 people have died.

Mexico was critized for allowing 110,000 people to attend the Vive Latino music festival in Mexico City last weekend. The event, which featured a performance by GUNS N' ROSES, took place as scheduled despite several confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mexico's capital.

Earlier in the month, President Donald Trump said that coronavirus bolsters his argument for building a wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

Photo above courtesy of Summa Inferno