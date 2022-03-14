MAMMOTH WVH's WOLFGANG VAN HALEN On How He Approaches Being A Frontman: 'I'm Very Much Myself'

During an appearance on the "Walking The Floor With Chris Shiflett" podcast, Wolfgang Van Halen was asked to describe the kind of frontman he is when he and his MAMMOTH WVH bandmates perform live. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I'm very much myself, to a certain degree. It's not much of a, [in high-pitched voice] 'What the fuck is up, everybody?' I think everybody would expect, from a cynical distance, if they know nothing about it, they probably assume me to be like David Lee Roth-esque and be, like, 'wow' in between every vocal. Maybe that'll be a phase I reach at some point, but right now I'm just myself and I talk to the audience, I tell stories in between songs about what you're about to hear. I don't know. Maybe it's boring, but I'm just being unabashedly myself, and I think being honest is a nice thing to be doing."

Last month, Wolfgang told SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" that he is hoping to begin working on the follow-up to MAMMOTH WVH's self-titled debut LP at some point in the not-too-distant future. "We've got a busy year [of touring] ahead of us," he said. "I think we're trying to find some time this year to get back in the studio and do another album. I don't wanna guarantee anything, but I'd like to get that done as soon as possible."

Unlike "Mammoth WVH", which arrived last June, some five years after the former VAN HALEN bassist began piecing together ideas for his solo career, the next MAMMOTH WVH LP won't take nearly as long to knock out.

"I was trying to figure out what I was through that whole process," Wolfgang explained. "And now that I know what this is, I think I can crunch those five years into a much smaller — a couple of months."

According to Wolfgang, he has already gathered plenty of material for MAMMOTH WVH's sophomore effort. "I'm very ready to get back in the studio," he said. "We have some leftover tracks from the first album that I'd like to take another look at — maybe add stuff or maybe redo entirely — and then a bunch of new ideas to get into."

MAMMOTH WVH and DIRTY HONEY kicked off their joint "Young Guns" tour on February 20 in Denver, Colorado. The 33-date co-headline North American trek will run through April 12, when it will wrap up in Atlanta, Georgia. The tour will make stops in Los Angeles, California; Chicago, Illinois; New York; and Orlando, Florida, to name a few cities, and will see the bands alternating the closing slot nightly.

MAMMOTH WVH's touring lineup features Wolfgang on guitar and lead vocals, Jon Jourdan on guitar and vocals, Garrett Whitlock (TREMONTI) on drums, and Ronnie Ficarro on bass.

MAMMOTH WVH's debut album was released via Explorer1 Music Group/EX1 Records.

During its summer/fall 2021 U.S. tour, MAMMOTH WVH played a mixture of stadium shows with GUNS N' ROSES and headlining club gigs.

