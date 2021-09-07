MAMMOTH WVH's 'Don't Back Down' Reaches No. 1 At Active Rock Radio

MAMMOTH WVH's latest single "Don't Back Down" has reached No. 1 on the Active Rock chart. The song has been gaining momentum since it impacted radio in April and the week of September 6 sees it grab the top spot on both the Mediabase and BDS Active Rock charts.

"Don't Back Down" was released five months ago and has over six million combined streaming impressions. The music video garnered attention as it showed MAMMOTH WVH mastermind Wolfgang Van Halen performing all of the instruments himself — something he also did on every song on the debut album. The song follows in the footsteps of the debut single "Distance" which also went to No. 1 at the format.

Wolfgang Van Halen said: "That makes two consecutive #1 rock singles with 'Distance' and now this. I don't even know what to say. Thanks so much for your support, everyone. Y'all are the fucking best."

MAMMOTH WVH has been touring the United States, opening for the North American leg of GUNS N' ROSES on the "We're F'n Back" tour. The tour kicked off July 31 in Hershey, Pennsylvania and will run through October 3, when it ends in Hollywood, Florida. MAMMOTH WVH will also be making select touring appearances in Texas, Minnesota, Kentucky, and California, with tickets for all shows now available. A handful of headline dates have also been announced.

Writing all the songs and performing all the instrumentation and vocals for the debut album, Wolfgang Van Halen set out to establish his own musical identity. From the rocking opening guitar riff on album opener "Mr. Ed" to the driving bass and drums on album closer "Stone", "Mammoth WVH" showcases the various musical influences that have inspired Wolfgang. Songs like "Resolve", "The Big Picture" and "Think It Over" are all sonically different from each other but unique to what MAMMOTH WVH is.

MAMMOTH WVH made its television debut in February, performing "Distance" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and running through an exclusive acoustic arrangement on "Today".

