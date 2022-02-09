MAMMOTH WVH Releases Music Video For 'Epiphany'

On the heels of the two recent No. 1 singles at Active Rock radio, "Distance" and "Don't Back Down", a Grammy nomination ("Best Rock Song" for "Distance") and two iHeart Radio Award nominations ("Rock Artist Of The Year" and "Best New Rock Artist"), MAMMOTH WVH has released an official music video for "Epiphany" — the third single from its self-titled debut. "Epiphany" is currently in the Top 15 at Active Rock radio and moving towards bringing band mastermind Wolfgang Van Halen his third Top 10 single. The single version of "Epiphany" was recently released on Spotify. The music video is a live performance compilation that was filmed at two headline shows last October and one of the shows opening for GUNS N' ROSES last September. The video showcases the MAMMOTH WVH live band that consists of Wolfgang Van Halen on vocals/keyboards/guitars, Frank Sidoris and Jon Jourdan on guitars, Ronnie Ficarro on bass and Garrett Whitlock on drums.

"'Epiphany' is the song that I always say best represents the core sound of MAMMOTH WVH," explains Wolfgang Van Halen. "The song was easily the biggest unreleased track and has resonated most with the fans since the album was released last June. That was why it made sense to be a single now. It is also one of the most fun to play live and I can't wait to get back out on the road and play it on the 'Young Guns' tour."

MAMMOTH WVH is teaming up with DIRTY HONEY to bring their high-octane rock'n'roll out on a 33-date co-headline North American run dubbed the "Young Guns" tour. The trek will kick off on February 20 in Denver, Colorado and run through April 12, when it will wrap up in Atlanta, Georgia. The tour will make stops in Los Angeles, California; Chicago, Illinois; New York; and Orlando, Florida, to name a few cities, and will see the bands alternating the closing slot nightly.

MAMMOTH WVH's debut album was released in June 2021 via Explorer1 Music Group/EX1 Records.

Writing all the songs and performing all the instrumentation and vocals for the debut album, Wolfgang Van Halen set out to establish his own musical identity. From the rocking opening guitar riff on album opener "Mr. Ed" to the driving bass and drums on album closer "Stone", "Mammoth WVH" showcases the various musical influences that have inspired Wolfgang. Songs like "Resolve", "The Big Picture" and "Think It Over" are all sonically different from each other but unique to what MAMMOTH WVH is.

MAMMOTH WVH made its television debut in February 2021, performing "Distance" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and running through an exclusive acoustic arrangement on "Today".

Photo credit: Bryan Beasley

