MAMMOTH WVH Cancels Tour Dates With GUNS N' ROSES After 'Member Of Touring Personnel' Tests Positive For COVID-19

MAMMOTH WVH has canceled two shows as the opening act for GUNS N' ROSES after a member of the Wolfgang Van Halen-fronted band's "touring personnel" tested positive for COVID-19.

Wolfgang shared the news of the cancelation in a statement on his social media earlier tonight. He wrote: "MAMMOTH WVH will not be performing tonight in Missoula, MT or Monday night in Commerce City, CO out of an abundance of caution due to a member of our touring personnel testing positive for COVID-19. All band members and other crew have tested negative at this time. We apologize to those fans we won't be seeing over the next couple of shows. Thanks to everyone for their support and we can't wait to be back when it is 100% safe for everyone to do so."

During its current U.S. tour, which kicked off in late July, MAMMOTH WVH is playing a mixture of stadium shows with GUNS N' ROSES and headlining club gigs.

In a recent interview with Ultimate Classic Rock, Wolfgang spoke about what it was like to tour the U.S. during the pandemic.

"I'm a super-germaphobic sort of guy," he said. "We've got a whole bubble of people on here. We're all being safe, we're all being tested. We're all vaccinated. We're all wearing our masks every opportunity we can. We're just kind of staying in the bubble and being as safe as possible.

"I'm a singer and I don't want a respiratory illness," he explained. "I don't care if it doesn't kill you or if it's not that bad. I just don't want a respiratory illness, because it will ruin my job."

MAMMOTH WVH's tour as the support act for GUNS N' ROSES is scheduled to conclude in early October with a two-night run at the Hard Rock Live Arena in Hollywood, Florida.

MAMMOTH WVH's touring lineup features Wolfgang on guitar and lead vocals, Frank Sidoris (SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS) on guitar, Jon Jourdan on guitar and vocals, Garrett Whitlock (TREMONTI) on drums, and Ronnie Ficarro on bass.

MAMMOTH WVH's self-titled debut album was released on June 11 via Explorer1 Music Group/EX1 Records.

