MAMMOTH WVH Announces More Fall 2021 U.S. Headlining Shows

MAMMOTH WVH has announced a handful of new headlining shows for October. Support on the dates will come from the all-female rock outfit PLUSH.

The details are as follows:

Oct. 12 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go *

Oct. 15 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

Oct. 16 - Lincoln, NY - Bourbon Theatre

Oct. 17 - Oklahoma City, OK - Kattfest

Oct. 19 - Destin, FL - Club LA

Oct. 20 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall

Oct. 21 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine

Oct. 23 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees *

* previously announced shows not including PLUSH

MAMMOTH WVH's concert at the Whisky A Go was originally scheduled to take place on August 18 but was postponed after a member of its "touring personnel" tested positive for COVID-19. At the time, MAMMOTH WVH frontman Wolfgang Van Halen said that "all band members and other crew have tested negative."

During its current U.S. tour, which kicked off in late July, MAMMOTH WVH is playing a mixture of stadium shows with GUNS N' ROSES and headlining club gigs.

In a recent interview with Ultimate Classic Rock, Wolfgang spoke about what it was like to tour the U.S. during the pandemic.

"I'm a super-germaphobic sort of guy," he said. "We've got a whole bubble of people on here. We're all being safe, we're all being tested. We're all vaccinated. We're all wearing our masks every opportunity we can. We're just kind of staying in the bubble and being as safe as possible.

"I'm a singer and I don't want a respiratory illness," he explained. "I don't care if it doesn't kill you or if it's not that bad. I just don't want a respiratory illness, because it will ruin my job."

MAMMOTH WVH's tour as the support act for GUNS N' ROSES is scheduled to conclude in early October with a two-night run at the Hard Rock Live Arena in Hollywood, Florida.

MAMMOTH WVH's touring lineup features Wolfgang on guitar and lead vocals, Frank Sidoris (SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS) on guitar, Jon Jourdan on guitar and vocals, Garrett Whitlock (TREMONTI) on drums, and Ronnie Ficarro on bass.

MAMMOTH WVH's self-titled debut album was released on June 11 via Explorer1 Music Group/EX1 Records.

