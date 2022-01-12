MAMMOTH WVH And DIRTY HONEY Postpone Launch Of 'Young Guns' Tour

MAMMOTH WVH and DIRTY HONEY have postponed the launch of their "Young Guns" co-headlining tour to February 20 from the previously announced January 18.

Earlier today, the two bands issued the following joint statement: "We take the health and safety of the bands, road crews, local venue staff and especially our fans very seriously.

"Due to an abundance of caution regarding the recent COVID surge, we have decided to postpone the start of the 'Young Guns' tour to February 20, 2022, in Denver, Colorado. Any performance that was scheduled prior to February 20th in Denver has been rescheduled until after March 5th. The shows scheduled from February 20th through to March 5th will remain as previously announced. The show in Portland, ME originally scheduled for January 28th is canceled and all ticket holders for that event can receive a refund at point of purchase.

"The revised tour schedule has allowed us to add a few additional shows to the itinerary and those shows will be on sale on Friday, January 14th at 10AM local time. More information on all shows and tickets for all dates can be found at [this location].

"We can't wait to see everyone on tour and bring you an unforgettable evening of rock 'n' roll."

The revised itinerary is as follows:

Feb. 20 - Ogden Theatre - Denver, CO

Feb. 21 - The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

Feb. 22 - Revolution - Boise, ID

Feb. 24 - House Of Blues - Las Vegas, NV

Feb. 25 - Ace Of Spades - Sacramento, CA

Mar. 01 - House Of Blues, San Diego, CA

Mar. 02 - The Wiltern, Los Angeles, CA

Mar. 04 - The Marquee, Tempe, AZ

Mar. 05 - Fantasy Casino, Indio, CA

Mar. 09 - House Of Blues, Dallas, TX

Mar. 10 - Aztec Theatre, San Antonio, TX

Mar. 12 - Diamond Ballroom, Oklahoma City, OK*

Mar. 13 - Uptown Theatre, Kansas City, MO

Mar. 15 - The Rave, Milwaukee, WI

Mar. 16 - House Of Blues, Chicago, IL

Mar. 18 - The Bluestone, Columbus, OH

Mar. 20 - Roxian Theatre, Pittsburgh, PA*

Mar. 23 - Royal Oak Music Theatre, Royal Oak, MI

Mar. 24 - Danforth Music Hall, Toronto, ON

Mar. 26 - Big Night Live, Boston, MA

Mar. 27 - Toad's Place, New Haven, CT*

Mar. 28 - Webster Hall, New York, NY

Mar. 30 - Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ

Mar. 31 - The Fillmore, Philadelphia, PA

Apr. 01 - Rams Head Live, Baltimore, MD

Apr. 03 - Tabernacle, Atlanta, GA

Apr. 05 - The Ritz, Raleigh, NC

Apr. 06 - The Fillmore, Charlotte, NC

Apr. 08 - Marathon Music Works, Nashville,TN

Apr. 09 - The Plant, Dothan, AL

Apr. 10 - Hard Rock Orlando, Orlando, FL

* On sale this Friday, January 14

Both of these "young guns" spent their summer on high-profile U.S. tours — DIRTY HONEY with THE BLACK CROWES and MAMMOTH WVH with GUNS N' ROSES. With only two live gigs under their collective belt, MAMMOTH WVH's tour initiation was a baptism by fire, opening for the iconic GUNS N' ROSES in stadiums. At the end of the tour, in Hollywood, Florida, GUNS N' ROSES brought Wolfgang Van Halen back onstage to join them performing "Paradise City".

After selling out their U.S. headline tour in June, DIRTY HONEY brought their sexy, bluesy rock'n'roll to amphitheaters with THE BLACK CROWES. Vocalist Marc LaBelle grew up listening to the CROWES, so this tour was truly a dream come true. Winning over those who had primarily come to see THE BLACK CROWES, DIRTY HONEY received standing ovations at the majority of the tour's 35 shows. Not bad for a still-breaking opening act.

The "Young Guns" tour is in support of both artist's self-titled debut albums; MAMMOTH WVH and DIRTY HONEY both released earlier this year. Both bands saw their debut singles — DIRTY HONEY's "When I'm Gone" and MAMMOTH WVH's "Distance" — occupy the #1 position on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. In addition, both bands' debut albums made quite impressive bows; MAMMOTH WVH debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Rock Albums chart, and DIRTY HONEY — the band, totally independent with no label affiliation — claimed the #2 position on that chart.

"People who come to our shows are going to see two bands who are looking to prove that rock'n'roll is definitely very much alive and well," said DIRTY HONEY's Marc LaBelle. "We both carry the weight of that on our shoulders, and there's a lot to prove."

