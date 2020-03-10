MAGNUM Won't Cancel European Tour: 'F**k Coronavirus'

British rock icons MAGNUM have vowed to play all the scheduled shows on their previously announced European tour despite coronavirus concerns.

Earlier today, the band issued the following statement via social media:

"A statement regarding the impact of Covid-19 on the forthcoming tour.

"Let's get this right out there:

"The band are NOT going to cancel the tour.

"We've been in rehearsal for 3 weeks now. We're all in excellent health. Dennis [Ward, bass] has been fitting in fantastically and we're looking forward to playing our new material for the first time to as many people as possible.

"We are contractually obliged to play every single show and we intend to do so.

"We'd urge every fan and indeed every human being around the world to not fall into the trap of allowing fear and misinformation to prevent them from living their lives to the fullest.

"If a band with an average age of nearly 60 are chomping at the bit to get on a tour bus and go and play our hearts out for 3 months solid we sincerely hope that you're not too afraid to come out and see us! Pack these venues out and show us what MAGNUM fans are made of.

"F&*k Coronavirus

"See you on the road.

"Bob, Tony, Rick, Lee, Dennis and all the crew."

MAGNUM's European tour is scheduled to kick off on March 19 in Glasgow and run through late mid-May.

A number of acts have canceled or postponed tours globally due to the ongoing outbreak, including PEARL JAM, SLIPKNOT, SONS OF APOLLO, LACUNA COIL and TRIVIUM.

Many experts have said the public at large is overreacting to the outbreak, with people led to believe that the epidemic is bigger, closer, and more dangerous than it actually is.

Until this past week, the virus had mainly impacted the live scene in Europe and Asia. But with rising infection and death counts in the United States, the American industry has begun to see the effects, with the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival postponed and South By Southwest canceled.

MAGNUM's latest studio album, "The Serpent Rings", was released in January via Steamhammer/SPV.

