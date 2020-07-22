MACHINE HEAD's ROBB FLYNN Shares Cover Of LINKIN PARK's 'In The End'

MACHINE HEAD frontman Robb Flynn has shared a cover version of LINKIN PARK's "In The End" tomark the third anniversary of Chester Bennington's death.

Flynn performed a rendition of the "Hybrid Theory" smash hit at his birthday bash in Oakland, California on July 22, 2017 — two days after Chester's body was found at his home in Palos Verdes Estates, California. The singer's passing was ruled a suicide.

In a message accompanying the Instragram video of his "In The End" performance, Flynn wrote: "3 years ago we performed this song at my birthday bash after learning of Chester's horrible death only a couple of days before. We were shocked and saddened, and I think most of us were still recovering from Chris Cornell's sudden and tragic death, when this came along and hit us like a ton of bricks.

"I know people are gonna pooh pooh this, but I don't give a shit. I love LINKIN PARK, I saw them before the first record even dropped opening for ORGY at the Maritime Hall. I saw them almost every time they came to the Bay Area, and they always put on a fantastic fucking show. Played numerous festivals with them, saw them in Paris France doing promotion for 'The Blackening', and I saw them again in Belarus well getting ready to tour for 'Bloodstone And Diamonds'.

"I know [the anniversary of] Chester's passing was [on Monday], but it seemed appropriate to share this heartfelt cover. Shout out to J-Mac for bringing it on the chorus. #linkinpark #chesterbennington"

LINKIN PARK headlined an all-star tribute concert for Bennington in October 2017 in Los Angeles but has not announced any future plans for recording or touring.

On June 17, MACHINE HEAD released "Civil Unrest", a two-song digital single featuring A-side "Stop The Bleeding" and B-side "Bulletproof". This pair of fierce protest anthems were both written days after the back-to-back murders of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery. "Stop The Bleeding" features a guest appearance from KILLSWITCH ENGAGE frontman Jesse Leach, with Flynn and Leach trading lyrical lines that spit anger and frustration at current events.

MACHINE HEAD is donating a significant portion of the streaming proceeds from "Stop The Bleeding" to Grassroots Law Project, the organization representing George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

