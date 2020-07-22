MACHINE HEAD's ROBB FLYNN Shares Cover Of LINKIN PARK's 'In The End'

MACHINE HEAD frontman Robb Flynn has shared a cover version of LINKIN PARK's "In The End" tomark the third anniversary of Chester Bennington's death.
Flynn performed a rendition of the "Hybrid Theory" smash hit at his birthday bash in Oakland, California on July 22, 2017 — two days after Chester's body was found at his home in Palos Verdes Estates, California. The singer's passing was ruled a suicide.
In a message accompanying the Instragram video of his "In The End" performance, Flynn wrote: "3 years ago we performed this song at my birthday bash after learning of Chester's horrible death only a couple of days before. We were shocked and saddened, and I think most of us were still recovering from Chris Cornell's sudden and tragic death, when this came along and hit us like a ton of bricks.
"I know people are gonna pooh pooh this, but I don't give a shit. I love LINKIN PARK, I saw them before the first record even dropped opening for ORGY at the Maritime Hall. I saw them almost every time they came to the Bay Area, and they always put on a fantastic fucking show. Played numerous festivals with them, saw them in Paris France doing promotion for 'The Blackening', and I saw them again in Belarus well getting ready to tour for 'Bloodstone And Diamonds'.
"I know [the anniversary of] Chester's passing was [on Monday], but it seemed appropriate to share this heartfelt cover. Shout out to J-Mac for bringing it on the chorus. #linkinpark #chesterbennington"
LINKIN PARK headlined an all-star tribute concert for Bennington in October 2017 in Los Angeles but has not announced any future plans for recording or touring.
On June 17, MACHINE HEAD released "Civil Unrest", a two-song digital single featuring A-side "Stop The Bleeding" and B-side "Bulletproof". This pair of fierce protest anthems were both written days after the back-to-back murders of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery. "Stop The Bleeding" features a guest appearance from KILLSWITCH ENGAGE frontman Jesse Leach, with Flynn and Leach trading lyrical lines that spit anger and frustration at current events.
MACHINE HEAD is donating a significant portion of the streaming proceeds from "Stop The Bleeding" to Grassroots Law Project, the organization representing George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.
View this post on Instagram
3 years ago we performed this song at my birthday bash after learning of Chester’s horrible death only a couple of days before. We were shocked and saddened, and I think most of us were still recovering from Chris Cornell’s sudden and tragic death, when this came along and hit us like a ton of bricks. I know people are gonna pooh pooh this, but I don’t give a shit. I love Linkin Park, I saw them before the first record even dropped opening for Orgy at the Maritime hall. I saw them almost every time they came to the Bay Area, and they always put on a fantastic fucking show. Played numerous festivals with them, saw them in Paris France doing promotion for the blackening, and I saw them again in Belarus well getting ready to tour for bloodstone and diamonds. I know Chester‘s passing was yesterday, but it seemed appropriate to share this heartfelt cover. Shout out to J-Mac for bringing it on the chorus. #linkinpark #chesterbennington
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).