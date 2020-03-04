MACHINE HEAD's ROBB FLYNN Has Five Songs 'Tracked And Done' For Upcoming Solo Album

In a recent interview with Full Metal Jackie's nationally syndicated radio show, MACHINE HEAD frontman Robb Flynn offered an update on his previously announced solo album, which will apparently be released under the ROBB FLYNN & FRIENDS banner.

He said (hear audio below): "For the last seven years now, for my birthday bash, I have a thing called 'Robb Flynn & Friends', and I get a bunch of my friends together and we just jam — it's, like, cover songs. I don't do MACHINE HEAD songs. It's '90s hip-hop, it's classic rock, it's some thrash — it's all the kind of stuff that we grew up with, and it's fun — it's just a blast. We have so much fun doing it every time. I probably have, like, 30 to 40 different musicians playing. The last one that we did just turned out really good, and I was, like, 'Let's just track this.' I own a recording studio now. I was, like, 'Let's go in and bang this out and see what happens.' So we did it live, and it was just super fun."

He continued: "I've got five songs tracked and done, and now I'm gonna go back and I'm gonna do — I'm think I'm gonna do the '90s hip-hop groups. We did some Snoop Dogg songs and some other stuff. It's pretty wild — it's a loose, greasy, sweaty good time. And it's just for fun. I don't know when that's gonna come out now. I know that [MACHINE HEAD's record label] Nuclear Blast is loving it, and they love the whole concept, so hopefully [it will be released] soon."

Last month, MACHINE HEAD released a new standalone single called "Circle The Drain". It was the first new MACHINE HEAD song since "Do Or Die", which came out last October and was described by some fans and media outlets as a "diss" track aimed at MACHINE HEAD's detractors, in particular those who have been critical of the band's last album, 2018's "Catharsis".

MACHINE HEAD has spent the last few months celebrating the 25th-anniversary of the band's debut album, "Burn My Eyes", on tours of Europe and North America. Each show on the trek consisted of two parts: part one saw Flynn and bassist Jared MacEachern performing alongside new recruits, Polish guitarist Wacław "Vogg" Kiełtyka (DECAPITATED) and British drummer Matt Alston (DEVILMENT, EASTERN FRONT); while part two featured "Burn My Eyes" played in its entirety for the first time ever, with original drummer Chris Kontos and guitarist Logan Mader joining in.

