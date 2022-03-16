MACHINE HEAD To Be Rejoined By Guitarist LOGAN MADER For 'The More Things Change…' 25th-Anniversary Play-Through

MACHINE HEAD will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the band's second studio LP, "The More Things Change…", with a special full-album play-through this coming Friday, March 18 at 3:00 p.m. PDT. Joining MACHINE HEAD's Robb Flynn and Jared MacEachern for the event will be original "The More Things Change…" guitarist Logan Mader.

MACHINE HEAD said in a statement: "To make this landmark anniversary extra special, we're delighted to announce that Robb and Jared will be joined by original guitar player, Logan Mader, for a not-to-be-missed full play-thru of the band's second album. Join us live at 3 PM, Pacific on Twitch, Facebook, and YouTube. Please double check your local time zone as USA has now switched to daylight saving hours. Beers UP!!"

Released in 1997, "The More Things Change..." was MACHINE HEAD's last LP to feature Mader, and the first to feature drummer Dave McClain. The album reached No. 138 on the Billboard 200 chart in 1997, and as of 2002 had sold over 115,000 copies in the United States. In 2020, it was named one of the 20 best metal albums of 1997 by Metal Hammer magazine.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Flynn has been staging "Acoustic Happy Hour" solo sessions every Friday, during which he has performed a number of MH tunes as well as covers of other artists' songs.

Flynn told Kerrang! magazine about "Acoustic Happy Hour": "It's just basically a free show on Facebook. I try to learn two new songs every Friday. I take requests, and I try to play MACHINE HEAD songs that have never been played live acoustic. Last week I covered MUSE, TOOL and LYNYRD SKYNYRD. It's been fucking awesome. The first three or four were horrible — I knew they were — but I knew that if I kept sucking for six weeks I would get past it.

"For the first 20 years of my career, I never took singing lessons," he continued. "Then I did some about 10 years ago. With these acoustic shows, I've been back in contact with my old singing teacher to try and figure out why I can do a three-and-a-half hour MACHINE HEAD show, but this clean singing is kicking my ass. It's been an opportunity to un-learn all the wrong shit and get an opportunity to do things right."

MACHINE HEAD recently completed work on a new full-length album for a tentative summer release. The follow-up to 2018's "Catharsis" will include the three songs that were featured on last summer's "Arrows In Words From The Sky" single: "Become The Firestorm", "Rotten" and "Arrows In Words From The Sky". Much of the new MACHINE HEAD LP was recorded at Sharkbite Studios in Oakland, California with producer Zack Ohren.

In November 2020, MACHINE HEAD released a single, "My Hands Are Empty", via Nuclear Blast. The song marked the first musical collaboration between Flynn and Mader in 24 years.

"My Hands Are Empty" was just one in a line of singles to be released by MACHINE HEAD, which issued "Do Or Die" in October 2019, "Circle The Drain" in February 2020, and the two-song digital single "Civil Unrest", consisting of "Stop The Bleeding" and "Bulletproof", in June 2020. "Stop The Bleeding" featured guest vocals from KILLSWITCH ENGAGE frontman Jesse Leach, and was written and recorded just days after the murders of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.

