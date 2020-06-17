MACHINE HEAD Taps KILLSWITCH ENGAGE Frontman JESSE LEACH For New Song 'Stop The Bleeding'; 'Civil Unrest' Single Out Now

San Francisco Bay Area metallers MACHINE HEAD have released "Civil Unrest", a two-song digital single featuring A-side "Stop The Bleeding" and B-side "Bulletproof", with the former featuring additional guest vocals from KILLSWITCH ENGAGE frontman Jesse Leach. This pair of fierce protest anthems were both written days after the back-to-back murders of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery. They are not for the faint of heart.

The gritty "Stop The Bleeding" performance video was directed and edited by Mike Sloat, shot on location on the streets of Oakland, California, with Jesse's part filmed in Kingston, New York with David Brodsky.

Vocalist/guitarist Robb Flynn shares the inspiration behind the release: "I wrote and sang the lyrics on Wednesday, May 27th 2020, the day that the four officers who murdered George Floyd were (originally) not charged with anything. This day was engulfed in protests and riots across America. I drove into Oakland past large demonstrations already happening and in a fury wrote down everything I was feeling after watching the horrific footage. Within hours, what I wanted to say, what I needed to say had been recorded in the song.

"I decided to sing it over a song called 'Stop The Bleeding', that we had recorded back in December. 2018 with Jared [MacEachearn, MACHINE HEAD bass guitar] and Carlos Cruz [WARBRINGER] on drums."

"Stop The Bleeding" features a guest appearance from KILLSWITCH ENGAGE frontman Jesse Leach, with Flynn and Leach trading lyrical lines that spit anger and frustration at current events.

Flynn continues: "I had been speaking with Jesse for maybe six months about singing on the song, as it always had a little bit of a KILLSWITCH vibe to me. Unfortunately (or fortunately), our schedules hadn't lined up, but with the subsequent lockdown from coronavirus, we had time to make it work. After what happened to George Floyd, I sent him the lyrics I'd written and he replied saying he was '100% on board.' Jesse is someone I consider to be a pioneer and in many ways, one of the men who changed the face of metal. His contribution to this song made it extremely powerful and it's an honor to have him be a part of it."

Jesse Leach mirrors the sentiment, stating: "Being asked to be part of this song is an honor. Yes, because it's MACHINE HEAD, but more importantly, this is a message that needs to be heard and spread. These issues concerning abuses of power and racism are timeless. I have written about these previously and I'll write about them again. I think Robb really nailed this one, both lyrically and sonically. My hope is this song helps awaken those who hear it. Robb has been a frequent voice of the voiceless in these times, so teaming up with him is a no brainer. We need more of our metal community to speak out on social issues and help raise awareness, especially during these crucial times. Music is the soundtrack to our lives; it transcends language and culture. This is the reason we as musicians need to do our part to spark thought and discussion on these types of issues. We can make a difference through music and we can help stop the bleeding."

MACHINE HEAD is donating a significant portion of the streaming proceeds from "Stop The Bleeding" to Grassroots Law Project, the organization representing George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

The B-side, "Bulletproof" is a new song, also recorded with Carlos and Jared back in December 2018.

Flynn adds: "The lyrics for 'Bulletproof' were finished in the aftermath of not only the Ahmaud Arbery murder at the hands of white supremacist, but everything twisting out of control in our world. The isolation and craziness of the pandemic, the lockdown protesters storming government buildings with AR-15s, as well as the blatant lies and conspiracies pouring out of our political leaders' mouths, hour by hour, day after day."

The songs needed something visually provocative as "sleeve artwork," so the band looked to longtime collaborator Strephon Taylor who hand illustrated various elements from this moment in time, to make a powerful statement about America and the World. Both tracks were produced by Flynn and engineered by Zack Ohren at Sharkbite Studios in Oakland, California, with the devastating mix being handled by longtime MACHINE HEAD collaborator and producer extraordinaire Colin Richardson, together with Chris Clancy at Audioworks Productions UK. The tracks were mastered by Ted Jensen at Sterling Sound.

"Stop The Bleeding" lyrics

The endless scroll of human tragedy

I swipe along as the days go by

Another brother murdered out in the streets

I connect to the shame, we don't know what it's like

Born lucky cause the color of skin

America your heart is caving in

Somehow I thought this was the land of the free

Where is our humanity?

Our humanity

Beating after beating

Throat choked under knee

Help me please

Because I can't breathe

Just stop the bleeding

Body after body

Piles up in the streets

Stand and fight

Not another life

Just stop the bleeding

And some will claim it's a conspiracy

The fake news out to undermine

When riots fight off white supremacy

Never given a choice, so they're drawing a line

I stare and look out at the world in disgust

These men are dying over nothing just

Good men stand up and show your bravery

For a lost democracy

Our democracy

Beating after beating

Throat choked under knee

Help me please

Because I can't breathe

Just stop the bleeding

Body after body

Piles up in the streets

Stand and fight

Not another life

Just stop the bleeding

Our strife

Our struggle

Fight through these open wounds

Beating after beating

Throat choked under knee

Help me please

Because I can't breathe

Just stop the bleeding

Body after body

Piled up in the streets

Stand and fight

Not another life

Just stop the bleeding now

Our strife

Our struggle

Fight through these open wounds

