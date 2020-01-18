MACHINE HEAD Fan Proposes To Girlfriend In Circle Pit During Phoenix Concert (Video)

A MACHINE HEAD fan proposed to his girlfriend during the band's concert this past Thursday night (January 16) at Van Buren in Phoenix, Arizona.

On Friday, the band shared a short Instagram video of the happy occasion, writing in an accompanying caption: "Last night this man proposed in the circle pit, during the intro to 'Death Church' (who says romance is dead!?) Was a pretty incredible moment in the middle of a song, and a first for us!! Congrats to the two of them! someone please let us know their names so we can shout them out!"

The first leg of MACHINE HEAD's 25th-anniversary tour for the band's debut album, "Burn My Eyes", kicked off in Freiburg, Germany on October 5 and wrapped in Dublin, Ireland on November 8. The three-hour performance consisted of two parts: part one saw MACHINE HEAD's modern classics, such as "Imperium", "Halo" and "Locust", played by a lineup featuring guitarist/vocalist Robb Flynn and bassist Jared MacEachern alongside new recruits, Polish guitarist Wacław "Vogg" Kiełtyka (DECAPITATED) and British drummer Matt Alston (DEVILMENT, EASTERN FRONT); part two featured "Burn My Eyes" played in its entirety for the first time ever, with original drummer Chris Kontos and guitarist Logan Mader joining in.

The North American leg of the "Burn My Eyes" 25th-anniversary tour kicked off in Phoenix and will continue across Texas, Florida, New York, Toronto, Chicago and Denver, wrapping up at the legendary Fox Theater in Oakland, California on February 21 and House Of Blues in Anaheim, California on February 22.

