MACHINE HEAD Debuts New Lyric Video For Seething Single 'Bulletproof'

San Francisco Bay Area metallers MACHINE HEAD have unveiled a seething new lyric video today for their song "Bulletproof", taken from their recently released two-song digital single "Civil Unrest".

"Bulletproof" is a clear, defiant statement from vocalist/guitarist Robb Flynn and band who don't mince words in their fury about the country's disgraceful climate of corruption, injustice, racism and inequality that has risen during the current administration.

Flynn comments on the song: "The lyrics for 'Bulletproof' were finished in the aftermath of not only the Ahmaud Arbery murder at the hands of white supremacist, but everything twisting out of control in our world. The isolation and craziness of the pandemic, the lockdown protesters storming government buildings with AR-15s, as well as the blatant lies and conspiracies pouring out of our political leaders' mouths, hour by hour, day after day."

The two-track single also features the song "Stop The Bleeding", which features guest vocals from KILLSWITCH ENGAGE frontman Jesse Leach, and was written and recorded just days after the murders of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.

MACHINE HEAD is donating a significant portion of the streaming proceeds from "Stop The Bleeding" to the Grassroots Law Project, the organization representing George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

Both tracks were produced by Flynn and engineered by Zack Ohren at Sharkbite Studios in Oakland, California, with the mix being handled by longtime MACHINE HEAD collaborator and producer extraordinaire Colin Richardson, together with Chris Clancy at Audioworks Productions UK. The tracks were mastered by Ted Jensen at Sterling Sound.

Last month, MACHINE HEAD canceled its previously announced rescheduled 2020 tour dates for Europe and Australia due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe.

Each show on MACHINE HEAD's "Burn My Eyes" 25th-anniversary tour consisted of two parts: part one saw Flynn and bassist Jared MacEachern performing alongside new recruits, guitarist Wacław "Vogg" Kiełtyka (DECAPITATED) and British drummer Matt Alston (DEVILMENT, EASTERN FRONT); while part two featured "Burn My Eyes" played in its entirety for the first time ever, with original "Burn My Eyes"-era drummer Chris Kontos and guitarist Logan Mader joining in.

