MACHINE HEAD Cancels Pontiac Concert Due To Flu, Strep Throat

MACHINE HEAD has been forced to cancel its concert tonight (Friday, February 14) at The Crofoot in Pontiac, Michigan as a result of both frontman Robb Flynn and guitarist Logan Mader suffering from the flu and strep throat. In addition, Flynn has been diagnosed with the early stage of pneumonia.

Says the band: "We will look to reschedule in the fall. Our apologies for any inconvenience."

Flynn also posted a video message elaborating on his health status. He said (see below): "I just got out of the doctor's. I have strep throat and the beginning of pneumonia.

"Unfortunately, we're gonna have to cancel tonight's show at The Crofoot ballroom in Pontiac, Michigan. And I'm really sorry. I know this happened last year, too, in Detroit, so I feel extra shitty about it.

"I'm gonna get some rest. We have loaded me up on a bunch of stuff here, and I'm gonna try and get as much rest as possible to get Chicago play happening.

"After spending pretty much all night wrapped in my hoodie under the covers shivering for hours, I [knew] something's going on here. And actually, I meant to take a piss, and I collapsed near the toilet and had to literally crawl back to the bed on my hands and knees. So I'm pretty fucking sick.

"Again, I'm sorry, Pontiac."

The North American leg of MACHINE HEAD's 25th-anniversary tour for the band's debut album, "Burn My Eyes", kicked off in Phoenix on January 16 and is scheduled to wrap up at the legendary Fox Theater in Oakland, California on February 21 and House Of Blues in Anaheim, California on February 22. Each show on the trek consists of two parts: part one sees Flynn and bassist Jared MacEachern performing alongside new recruits, Polish guitarist Wacław "Vogg" Kiełtyka (DECAPITATED) and British drummer Matt Alston (DEVILMENT, EASTERN FRONT); while part two features "Burn My Eyes" played in its entirety for the first time ever, with original drummer Chris Kontos and Mader joining in.

Due to both Logan and Robb suffering from the flu, strep throat (and Robb with the beginning of pneumonia) tonight’s show in Pontiac at @thecrofoot has been cancelled. We will look to reschedule in the Fall. Our apologies for any inconvenience.

