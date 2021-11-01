MACHINE HEAD And AMON AMARTH Announce Summer/Fall 2022 European Tour

Two of the world's most revered heavy bands, San Francisco Bay Area metal icons MACHINE HEAD and Sweden's Viking metal overlords AMON AMARTH are teaming up for a colossal co-headline "Vikings And Lionhearts" arena tour set to rampage across Europe in September and October 2022.

Joining the metallic pairing to open the show are THE HALO EFFECT, a new band featuring five luminaries of Swedish melodic death metal and former members of IN FLAMES, Peter Iwers, Daniel Svensson, Jesper Strömblad, Niclas Engelin and Mikael Stanne.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, November 5 at 10 a.m. local time, with artist and venue pre-sales available from 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 3 and Live Nation's pre-sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, November 4. MACHINE HEAD will close the show on all U.K. dates. Check out the trailer below.

MACHINE HEAD frontman Robb Flynn comments: "Head Cases and Lionhearts rejoice! It is with great pleasure we announce our triumphant return to your land to crush skulls, pummel circle pits, and deplete your beer supply!! Only this time we will not be alone. That's right. For the first time in nearly a decade, MACHINE HEAD will be forgoing our usual 'evenings with…' to join forces with our battle-hardened brothers in the all-powerful AMON AMARTH plus their fellow countrymen HALO EFFECT. This absolute monster of a tour will kick off autumn 2022 and will be the most devastating night of your metal lives. So get ready to raise your fists, raise your glasses, and bang your heads with us at the heaviest tour of the year! No one can resist the pure power of this epic alliance. We are coming for you!"

AMON AMARTH frontman Johan Hegg is equally looking forward to it, stating: "Vikings, we are called to raid again! They said it couldn't be done, but epic measures must be taken in these turbulent times. AMON AMARTH is joining forces with our longtime lion-hearted friends in the almighty MACHINE HEAD to carve a path of destruction across Europe next autumn. Your heathen souls must witness the full display of production by both bands for what will be the most monumental metal event of the year. Joining the plunder will be Sweden's THE HALO EFFECT who absolutely embody the spirit of the legendary Gothenburg sound. Keep an eye out for more news from us, as it's almost time to grab your oars and row to victory. Stay safe, stay strong and raise your horns!"

Similarly thrilled is THE HALO EFFECT, which states: "We are incredibly excited to announce that we will present this new band of ours on stages throughout Europe supporting the amazing MACHINE HEAD and AMON AMARTH this fall. Teaming up with two of the most respected and seasoned bands in the world of metal will be the perfect way to show what we are all about. See you in the front row!"

"Vikings & Lionhearts" 2022 tour dates:

Sep. 08 - UK - Nottingham - Arena

Sep. 09 - UK - Cardiff - Arena

Sep. 10 - UK - London - Wembley Arena

Sep. 12 - UK - Manchester - Arena

Sep. 13 - IE - Dublin - 3 Arena -

Sep. 16 - CH - Zurich - Hallenstadion

Sep. 17 - AT - Vienna - Stadthalle

Sep. 18 - PL - Krakow - Tauron Arena

Sep. 20 - EST - Tallinn - Saku Arena

Sep. 21 - FIN - Helsinki - Ice Hall

Sep. 23 - N - Oslo - Spektrum

Sep. 24 - S - Stockholm - Hovet

Sep. 26 - DK - Copenhagen - Forum Black Box

Sep. 27 - DE - Hamburg - Barclays Arena

Sep. 28 - DE - Frankfurt - Festhalle

Sep. 30 - DE - Oberhausen - König Pilsener Arena

Oct. 01 - DE - Berlin - Velodrom

Oct. 02 - NL - Amsterdam - Afas Live

Oct. 04 - IT - Milano - Lorenzini District

Oct. 06 - ES - Barcelona - Sant Jordi

Oct. 07 - ES - Madrid - Vistalegre

Oct. 08 - ES - La Coruna - Coliseum

Oct. 09 - P - Lisbon - Campo Pequeno

Oct. 12 - FR - Paris - Zenith

Oct. 14 - DE - Munich - Olympiahalle

Oct. 15 - DE - Leipzig - Arena

Oct. 16 - CZ - Prague - Tipsport Arena

Oct. 18 - HU - Budapest - Barba Negra

Oct. 20 - LUX - Esch zur Alzette - Rockhal

Oct. 21 - BE - Brussels - Forest National

Oct. 22 - DE - Stuttgart - Schleyerhalle

