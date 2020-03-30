M3 ROCK FESTIVAL Rescheduled For September

The 2020 M3 Rock Festival, originally scheduled for May 1-3 at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland, is being rescheduled to Labor Day Weekend, September 4-6, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic that is spreading across the globe. All tickets will be honored on the new dates. Unfortunately, RATT and TYKETTO will no longer be able to perform, but the organizers are thrilled to announce the addition of WINGER to the lineup.

"We can't wait to rock with you this September!" the festival organizers say. "Stay safe and see you at Merriweather soon. Keep your eyes peeled for additional info from Ticketmaster about these new dates."

Over the past decade, M3 has become more than a festival — it's an '80s arena rock experience. Drawing diehard fans from six continents, 20 countries, and every state, M3 has evolved into an annual pilgrimage for those who grew up with '80s rock (a genre of music now referred to as the 'new classic rock") as well as for younger fans who embrace the fun and excitement of the glam metal era.

For more information, visit M3rockfest.com.