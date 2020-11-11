LZZY HALE, JOE BONAMASSA, ORIANTHI, Others To Perform At 'Rock To Remember' Virtual Concert

November 11, 2020 0 Comments

Gibson Gives — the charitable arm of Gibson guitars, the iconic American instrument brand — and Guitars For Vets have announced the inaugural "Rock To Remember", a virtual concert featuring all original content on Wednesday, November 11, Veteran's Day.

"Rock To Remember" will be hosted by Jared James Nichols and feature performances from 20 plus artists across the U.S. These artists join Gibson Gives and Guitars4Vets to raise funds to provide music programs for returning U.S. military veterans afflicted with PTSD. "Rock To Remember" will livestream in its entirety on Wednesday, November 11 at 7:30 p.m. CT simultaneously on Gibson Facebook and LiveXLive, a global music and entertainment platform. Fans can donate directly to the Guitars4Vets music program or text "G4V" 707070 to donate.

"Rock To Remember" will feature original performances and content from a diverse group of artists, including Don Felder, BIG & RICH, Joe Bonamassa, Phil X and THE DRILLS, Travis Denning, Lee Roy Parnell, Orianthi, Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger (HALESTORM), Meghan Patrick, Frank Hannon (TESLA) with JT Loux Band, JIMMY VIVINO AND FRIENDS, Meghan Linsey and Tyler Cain, HONEY COUNTY, Bones Owens, Nick Perri and THE UNDERGROUND THIEVES, Laine Hardy and many more. Additionally, a handful of U.S. veteran graduates of the Guitars For Vets programs will be featured performing their original songs.

Guitars For Vets (G4V) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that directly supports veterans struggling with the challenges of Post Traumatic Stress (PTSD) by providing them with free guitars of their own and guitar lessons in both a one-on-one, and a group setting. Thousands of U.S. veterans are afflicted with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and struggling with physical injuries. In fact, more soldiers have committed suicide since the Vietnam War than have died in actual battle. Many are now finding hope in an unlikely place: behind the wood and strings of a guitar. The healing power of music helps soldiers cope and Guitars For Vets provides veterans with the guitars and a forum to learn how to play to relieve stress. Guitars For Vets pursues its mission to share the healing power of music by providing free guitar instruction, a new acoustic guitar and a guitar accessory kit in a structured program run by volunteers, primarily through the Department of Veterans Affairs facilities and community-based medical centers. Guitars For Vets' mission is to help those who served our country rediscover their joy through the power of music.

Gibson Gives, the 501(c)3 charitable arm of Gibson guitars, believes in the power of music, and that getting instruments into the hands of those with a desire to make music is a truly life-changing event. Headquartered in the heart of downtown Nashville, the iconic, American-made instrument brand Gibson, has been creating, inspiring, and contributing to the 'share of sound' for 126 years. After more than a century, Gibson artists, players and fans continue to experience the #1 guitar brand rejuvenated. Gibson is played by the best and brightest artists, across generations and genres and has emerged as the most relevant, most played, and most loved guitar brand around the world.

