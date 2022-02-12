LZZY HALE And JOHN 5 Guest On RAY WYLIE HUBBARD's New Single 'Naturally Wild' (Video)

HALESTORM's Lzzy Hale and ROB ZOMBIE guitarist John 5 are the featured guests on "Naturally Wild", the new single from acclaimed singer/songwriter Ray Wylie Hubbard. The track will appear on Hubbard's upcoming album, "Co-Starring Too", due on March 18 via Nashville label Big Machine Records. The LP will include another song called "Ride Or Die", featuring guest appearances by Ringo Starr, Steve Lukather and Ann Wilson.

When "Naturally Wild" was first released on Friday (February 11), Lzzy tweeted: "Thank you so much to @raywylie for featuring me on his new song 'Naturally Wild' along with my friend @john5guitarist". Hubbard shared her tweet and wrote: "having a full tilt bad ass rock and roll goddess add her incredible voice to my song is down right Steve McQueen jumping the fence in the Great Escape..and James Coburn's knife throw in the Magnificent Seven cool. thanks, Lizzy. I am forever in your debt."

With an innate knack for transforming commonplace into profound, Hubbard has created nuanced and naughty over the last five decades. His talents often escaping a siloed mainstream lens, those who are in the know relish in the Oklahoma-born, Texas-dwelling renegade poet.

"Ray Wylie Hubbard is a forefather of American rock 'n' roll, blues and country music who is as relevant today as ever," Big Machine Label Group president/CEO/founder Scott Borchetta said back in 2020. "If you like your music delivered with heart, soul, snarl, attitude and guitars, then the new music from Ray Wylie Hubbard is for you."

Expanding on 2020's "Co-Starring" — the all-star project that included Don Was, Joe Walsh, Ringo Starr, Ronnie Dunn, Peter Rowan, Larkin Poe and Aaron Lee Tasjan, among others — Hubbard returns with another with a legion of misfits, both newcomers and icons alike. The Texas Heritage Songwriters' Hall Of Famer invites a musical cohort of Willie Nelson, Wade Bowen, Randy Rogers, CROSS CANADIAN RAGWEED founder Cody Canada, Hayes Carll, James McMurtry, Dalton Domino, Charlie Sexton, Gurf Morlix, Jaimee Harris, Wynonna Judd, Eliza Gilkyson, Lucas Hubbard, THE BLUEBONNETS, Kathy Valentine, Kevin Russell, THE SHINY SOUL SISTERS, THE LAST BANDOLEROS and THE BAND OF HEATHENS for another bar-setting album.

"All the twists of life have led me to some pretty interesting scenarios and people along the way. I've been just lucky enough to find inspiration in witnessing it all," says Hubbard. "I'm grateful for this new crop of tunes and hope those who've been with me on this journey find some they can groove with too."

Officially announcing the project with a series of eccentric teasers across his socials, "Co-Starring Too" also caught the attention of Americana radio garnering the most adds with "Hellbent For Leather", featuring Steve Earle, upon release.



