LYNYRD SKYNYRD Taps STYX, BLACKBERRY SMOKE, 38 SPECIAL And More For 'Simple Man Jam' In Orlando

January 15, 2020 0 Comments

Currently in the midst of their "Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour", southern rock legends LYNYRD SKYNYRD have announced a four-day rock music festival hosted at the Rosen Shingle Creek hotel in Orlando, Florida from August 20-24, 2020. SKYNYRD has once again partnered with Sixthman, the industry leader in music festivals at sea and resorts, to turn their Simple Man Cruise into a land-based music festival — Lynyrd Skynyrd & Frynds: Simple Man Jam.

In addition to two unique LYNYRD SKYNYRD concerts, a question-and-answer session with the band, and additional SKYNYRD interactions, fans will be treated to performances by STYX, BLACKBERRY SMOKE, CHARLIE DANIELS BAND, 38 SPECIAL, Shooter Jennings, DRIVIN' N CRYIN', BLACK STONE CHERRY and BISHOP GUN, with additional artists to be announced.

Rosen Shingle Creek is a full-service, luxury hotel located just 10 minutes from the Orlando International Airport on Universal Boulevard. All festival attendees will have access to the hotel's amenities and receive a 15% discount on treatments at The Spa at Shingle Creek, retail and couples’ packages, individual golf tee times and more. Prices start at $1399 per person with deposits as low as $250. Fans can go to SimpleManJam.com for more information on pricing and availability.

The "Last Of The Street Survivors Farewell Tour" marks a big moment for generations of fans, as LYNYRD SKYNYRD has been touring consistently since the '90s. The band, which USA Today called the "whiskey-soaked genre's most popular and influential crew," is ready to rock one last time. The farewell tour will take original member Gary Rossington joined by Johnny Van Zant, Rickey Medlocke, Mark "Sparky" Matejka, Michael Cartellone, Keith Christopher, Peter Keys, Dale Krantz Rossington, Carol Chase and special guest Jim Horn across the country.

