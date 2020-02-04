LYNYRD SKYNYRD 'Street Survivors' Film To Be Released In June

Cleopatra Entertainment's feature film "Street Survivors: The True Story Of The Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash" has been officially selected for inclusion in the upcoming Hollywood Reel Independent Film Festival taking place at the Staples Center/LA Live in Los Angeles from February 12 through February 27. The film will premier there on Sunday, February 16 at 7:30 p.m. and will also have a nationwide theatrical release starting this spring.

"Street Survivors: The True Story Of The Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash" was scripted and directed by Jared Cohn ("Devil's Revenge", "Devil's Domain"), produced by Brian Perera and co-produced by Tim Yasui for Cleopatra Entertainment. The biopic recreates the story about the ill-fated flight through the eyes of former LYNYRD SKYNYRD drummer Artimus Pyle (who narrates the film), who not only survived the plane crash that claimed the life of the band's founder and frontman Ronnie Van Zant amongst others, but who also physically pulled the remaining survivors out of the plane wreckage before staggering towards the nearest farmhouse in rural Louisiana to seek help. Pyle also contributes original music to the film's soundtrack.

Says Pyle: "This film's story — MY story — is not just about the plane crash but also about my personal relationship with the genius that was Ronnie Van Zant — whom I loved like a brother and still miss to this day."

Cleopatra Entertainment's plans for the roll-out include an international festival run followed by a domestic theatrical run, including personal appearances by Artimus Pyle, who will introduce the film an participate in question-and-answer sessions with the audience. In select markets Pyle will perform a live music concert with the ARTIMUS PYLE BAND that will feature the hit songs by LYNYRD SKYNYRD. A worldwide VOD and Home Entertainment release which will include a stand-alone official soundtrack album are scheduled for June 30.