February 17, 2021 0 Comments

LYNYRD SKYNYRD: 'Live At Knebworth '76' To Be Released In April

On April 9, Eagle Rock Entertainment will release "Lynyrd Skynyrd: Live At Knebworth '76" as a DVD+CD, Blu-ray+CD, limited edition 2LP+DVD, and digital video, capturing the band's historic performance in England on August 21,1976.

Featuring the legendary lineup of Ronnie Van Zant, Gary Rossington, Allen Collins, Steve Gaines, Leon Wilkeson, Artimus Pyle, Billy Powell and The Honkettes, this set was part of a daylong festival which also boasted the likes of Todd Rundgren's UTOPIA, 10CC and headliners THE ROLLING STONES.

This footage, originally only available via the 1996 film "Freebird...The Movie", was intercut with interviews and other performance footage. Now "Live At Knebworth '76" presents the pure concert experience in its entirety, delivering the show as it happened that day. Kicking off with opening number "Workin' For MCA", LYNYRD SKYNYRD ignited a powerhouse performance before over 150,000 attendees. Displaying the renowned triple guitar attack of Gary Rossington, Allen Collins and Steve Gaines with Ronnie Van Zant's signature vocals, "Lynyrd Skynyrd: Live At Knebworth '76" showcases fiery performances of such beloved classic rock anthems as "Sweet Home Alabama", "Gimme Three Steps" and, of course, "Free Bird".

As a bonus, the Blu-ray set also features the full-length documentary "If I Leave Here Tomorrow: A Film About Lynyrd Skynyrd". Originally released in 2018, the film is an in-depth exploration of the band's music and history.

Over 40 years after their inception, LYNYRD SKYNYRD continues their legacy as icons of American music. Carrying on after the tragic 1977 plane crash, with sales beyond 30 million worldwide and 60 albums to their name, LYNYRD SKYNYRD remain etched as pivotal forebearers of southern rock.

LYNYRD SKYNYRD lineup:

Ronnie Van Zant (Lead Vocals)
Gary Rossington (Guitar)
Allen Collins (Guitar)
Steve Gaines (Guitar / Backing Vocals)
Leon Wilkeson (Bass / Backing Vocals)
Artimus Pyle (Drums / Percussion)
Billy Powell (Keyboards / Piano)

Honkettes:

Cassie Gaines (Background Vocals)
JoJo Billingsley (Background Vocals)
Leslie Hawkins (Background Vocals)

Track listing:

01. Workin' For The MCA
02. I Ain't The One
03. Saturday Night Special
04. Searching
05. Whiskey Rock-A-Roller
06. Travelin' Man
07. Gimme Three Steps
08. Call Me The Breeze
09. T For Texas
10. Sweet Home Alabama
11. Free Bird


