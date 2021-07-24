LYNYRD SKYNYRD Guitarist GARY ROSSINGTON Recovering From Emergency Heart Surgery

LYNYRD SKYNYRD guitarist Gary Rossington is recovering from emergency heart surgery. According to a post on the band's Facebook page, he "is home resting and recovering with his family at home. He wants everyone to know he is doing good and expects a full recovery.

"After this past year, the country being shut down and everything we have all been thru, The Rossingtons encouraged the band to go perform in his absence. Music is a powerful healer! We all felt playing the shows and bringing the music to y'all was a better option than cancelling the performances.

"We wish Gary a speedy recovery and we will see the Skynyrd Nation very soon! Please do us a favor and say some prayers for the Rossington family and if you would like to leave him a (positive) message please do! He will look forward to reading them!"

The sole remaining original member of LYNYRD SKYNYRD, Rossington suffered a heart attack in 2015, prompting several of the band's concerts to be canceled. He also underwent quintuple bypass surgery back in 2003 due to coronary artery disease. In 2019, he had an operation to fix a leaky heart valve.

Three years ago, the 69-year-old Rossington told the Tampa Bay Times his doctors have urged him for years to quit touring. "I've had heart attacks on stage," he said. "That's why I was calling it a farewell tour. I don't know if I'll be here [much longer]. I don't want to just say, 'Well, we're never going to end,' because I don't want to die and then it end that way — which is a heavy thing to talk about, but I have to."

Rossington survived the 1977 plane crash that killed singer Ronnie Van Zant and guitarist Steve Gaines. The band reunited with Ronnie's brother Johnny Van Zant as singer in 1987 and has been on the road ever since.

