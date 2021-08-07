LYNYRD SKYNYRD Cancels Four Shows After RICKEY MEDLOCKE Tests Positive For COVID-19

LYNYRD SKYNYRD has canceled four of its upcoming shows after guitarist Rickey Medlocke tested positive for COVID-19.
"Due to unforeseen circumstances, LYNYRD SKYNYRD is unable to perform the next four shows in Canton, OH, Jackson, MI, Atlanta, GA and Cullman, AL," the band said in a statement. "Longtime band member Rickey Medlocke has tested positive for COVID-19.
"Rickey is home resting and responding well to treatment. We will continue to update you on his condition. The show in Atlanta, GA on Friday, August 13 is being rescheduled and will now be Saturday, October 23."
LYNYRD SKYNYRD was scheduled to co-headline Pro Football Hall Of Fame's "Concert For Legends" Monday night with Brad Paisley.
News of Medlocke's COVID-19 diagnosis comes just two weeks after fellow LYNYRD SKYNYRD guitarist Gary Rossington underwent an emergency heart procedure.
Medlocke was the original drummer in LYNYRD SKYNYRD and rejoined the band in 1996 as a lead guitarist and primary songwriter.
