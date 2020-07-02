LYNCH MOB Pulls Out Of Dr. Pepper Park Concert Due To Illness In Family

LYNCH MOB, which is led by former DOKKEN guitarist George Lynch, has pulled out of its previously announced July 17 concert with DOKKEN at Dr. Pepper Park in Roanoke, Virginia. According to a post on the venue's social media, "There is an illness in a band member's family that has prevented them from coming to the park." DOKKEN and RED REIGN will still perform as a scheduled.

Dr. Pepper Park is one of several DOKKEN/LYNCH MOB shows this summer which were supposed to include an "encore performance" with Lynch and DOKKEN leader Don Dokken.

This past March, Lynch rejoined DOKKEN on stage at the Hard Rock Live in Biloxi, Mississippi to perform three of the band's classic songs: "Kiss Of Death", "When Heaven Comes Down" and "Tooth And Nail".

DOKKEN's classic lineup — Dokken, Lynch, bassist Jeff Pilson and drummer "Wild" Mick Brown — reunited for a short Japanese tour in the fall of 2016. The trek marked the first time in 21 years the four musicians had hit the road together.

A DOKKEN concert DVD focusing on the band's reunion tour, "Return To The East Live (2016)", was made available in 2018.

Since completing the Japanese reunion dates, DOKKEN has continued to perform with the group's current lineup — including bassist Chris McCarvill and guitarist Jon Levin.

