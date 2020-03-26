LYNCH MOB Is Re-Recording 'Wicked Sensation' Album For 30th Anniversary

LYNCH MOB — featuring guitarist George Lynch and lead vocalist Oni Logan — is in the process of re-recording its debut album, "Wicked Sensation", for the LP's 30th anniversary.

The news of LYNCH MOB's plan to remake its first record was broken by drummer Brian Tichy, who rejoined the group earlier this year. Speaking about how the coronavirus pandemic affected his touring activities, he told MA Entertainment Global (hear audio below): "I've been playing this year with George Lynch and his LYNCH MOB band. And we had tour dates being added pretty consistently. We just started up in February. It's like the 30th-anniversary tour of his first record, and [we're] playing the record in its entirety. So we made up new merch with that — t-shirts — and the show is based around the first record. And we're doing a re-record of the whole first record — sort of a revisioned, reimagined take on that first record, 'Wicked Sensation'. Which we're doing now — now we're just moving faster on that.

"Luckily, between myself and George Lynch and the FOREIGNER bass player Jeff Pilson, who was also in DOKKEN with George back in the day, we all live up here in the same town, and we all have our own home studios," he added. "Jeff's 10 minutes down the road from me, and George is another 10-15 minutes away. So between our three studios, there's about four projects between the two of them that I'm playing on. So we're doing that all now. Instead of it being stuff that would happen throughout the year, we're sticking it all in this chunk of time right now, and we'll make the most of it."

Logan first hooked up with LYNCH MOB in 1990, but exited the group after the release of its first album, only to rejoin the outfit in the late 2000s. His most recent departure from LYNCH MOB took place in January 2018. At the time, he said in a statement that he was "looking forward to writing with other artists and bands."

Logan is featured on five of LYNCH MOB's eight albums, including the band's debut, 1990's "Wicked Sensation", as well as 2009's "Smoke And Mirrors", 2014's "Sun Red Sun", 2015's "Rebel" and 2017's "The Brotherhood".

In an interview with "The Right To Rock", Lynch said that he was at peace with the fact that LYNCH MOB will never have a permanent lineup.

"LYNCH MOB is a fluid device and a revolving door," he said. "And that's okay. I've learned to live with that and sort of embrace it."



