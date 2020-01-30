LYNCH MOB Featuring GEORGE LYNCH And ONI LOGAN To Embark On 'Wicked Sensation' 30th-Anniversary Tour

LYNCH MOB — featuring guitarist George Lynch and lead vocalist Oni Logan along with bassist Tony Franklin (THE FIRM, BLUE MURDER) and drummer Brian Tichy (WHITESNAKE, THE DEAD DAISIES) — will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the band's debut album, "Wicked Sensation", by embarking on a 2020 world tour. The trek will see the quartet perform "Wicked Sensation" in its entirety along with select songs from Lynch's time with DOKKEN.

So far, two shows have already been announced: March 20 at Debonair Music Hall in Teaneck, New Jersey; and March 21 at the Stereo Garden in Patchoque, New York. Support on the dates will come from the L.A. GUNS version featuring Steve Riley and Kelly Nickels.

Logan first hooked up with LYNCH MOB in 1990, but exited the group after the release of its first album, only to rejoin the outfit in the late 2000s. His most recent departure from LYNCH MOB took place in January 2018. At the time, he said in a statement that he was "looking forward to writing with other artists and bands."

Logan is featured on five of LYNCH MOB's eight albums, including the band's debut, 1990's "Wicked Sensation", as well as 2009's "Smoke And Mirrors", 2014's "Sun Red Sun", 2015's "Rebel" and 2017's "The Brotherhood".

In October, Lynch said that the next LYNCH MOB album would feature vocalist Andrew Freeman (LAST IN LINE), who had been playing select shows with the group following the latest departure of Logan. However, in December, George revealed that singer Joe Retta (SWEET, HEAVEN & EARTH) was beginning to lay down vocal tracks on the disc, which will also feature drummer Jimmy D'Anda. Bassist Sean McNabb, who announced his exit from LYNCH MOB in November, will not appear on the new LP.

In an interview with "The Right To Rock", Lynch said that he was at peace with the fact that LYNCH MOB will never have a permanent lineup.

"LYNCH MOB is a fluid device and a revolving door," he said. "And that's okay. I've learned to live with that and sort of embrace it."

As for the musical direction of the new LYNCH MOB material, George said: "Bluesy but with that acid twist — an Eastern vibe here and there, and the strangeness, a little plagiarization. Late '60s and early '70s influences — at least I don't hide it. So, you know, blues-based, groove-oriented hard rock, but with our LYNCH MOB twist."