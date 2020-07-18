Lullaby Versions Of FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH: 'Deluxe Edition' Now Available

On July 17, Twinkle Twinkle Little Rock Star, the company which creates "beautiful lullaby versions of your favorite artists," released "Lullaby Versions Of Five Finger Death Punch (Deluxe Edition)" via Roma Music Group.
"Lullaby Versions Of Five Finger Death Punch (Deluxe Edition)" track listing:
01. A Little Bit Off
02. Bad Company
03. Battle Born
04. The Bleeding
05. Blue On Black
06. Brighter Side Of Grey
07. Cold
08. Coming Down
09. Darkness Settles In
10. Far From Home
11. Gone Away
12. House Of The Rising Sun
13. I Refuse
14. Inside Out
15. Jekyll And Hyde
16. Lift Me Up
17. Living The Dream
18. Never Enough
19. The Pride
20. Remember Me
21. Sham Pain
22. Under And Over It
23. Wash It All Away
24. When The Seasons Change
25. Wrong Side Of Heaven
The song "A Little Bit Off" can be streamed in the YouTube clip below.
Twinkle Twinkle Little Rock Star was born for the parent that wants to pass along their biggest passion to their child, music. Twinkle Twinkle Little Rock Star transforms popular music into instrumental lullabies perfect for babies, yoga or just relaxation. Now, parents can enjoy the music from LADY GAGA to METALLICA in soothing lullaby style. With over 135 titles to choose from, Twinkle Twinkle Little Rock Star is the largest line of pop, rock, metal and jamband music lullabies in the world.
These aren't novelty recordings. They are cute, they are soft but these are serious recordings. Roma Music Group, which releases Twinkle Twinkle Little Rock Star, is run by two music industry veterans who put the fidelity of these recording at the top of the priority list. Let's face it, much like the brand name clothes you buy for your infant, this music is really for you. Whether you are raising a metal baby, rocker or hippie baby, Twinkle Twinkle Little Rock Star has your music transformed from arena anthems into nursery classics.