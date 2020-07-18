Lullaby Versions Of FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH: 'Deluxe Edition' Now Available

On July 17, Twinkle Twinkle Little Rock Star, the company which creates "beautiful lullaby versions of your favorite artists," released "Lullaby Versions Of Five Finger Death Punch (Deluxe Edition)" via Roma Music Group.

"Lullaby Versions Of Five Finger Death Punch (Deluxe Edition)" track listing:

01. A Little Bit Off

02. Bad Company

03. Battle Born

04. The Bleeding

05. Blue On Black

06. Brighter Side Of Grey

07. Cold

08. Coming Down

09. Darkness Settles In

10. Far From Home

11. Gone Away

12. House Of The Rising Sun

13. I Refuse

14. Inside Out

15. Jekyll And Hyde

16. Lift Me Up

17. Living The Dream

18. Never Enough

19. The Pride

20. Remember Me

21. Sham Pain

22. Under And Over It

23. Wash It All Away

24. When The Seasons Change

25. Wrong Side Of Heaven

The song "A Little Bit Off" can be streamed in the YouTube clip below.

Twinkle Twinkle Little Rock Star was born for the parent that wants to pass along their biggest passion to their child, music. Twinkle Twinkle Little Rock Star transforms popular music into instrumental lullabies perfect for babies, yoga or just relaxation. Now, parents can enjoy the music from LADY GAGA to METALLICA in soothing lullaby style. With over 135 titles to choose from, Twinkle Twinkle Little Rock Star is the largest line of pop, rock, metal and jamband music lullabies in the world.

These aren't novelty recordings. They are cute, they are soft but these are serious recordings. Roma Music Group, which releases Twinkle Twinkle Little Rock Star, is run by two music industry veterans who put the fidelity of these recording at the top of the priority list. Let's face it, much like the brand name clothes you buy for your infant, this music is really for you. Whether you are raising a metal baby, rocker or hippie baby, Twinkle Twinkle Little Rock Star has your music transformed from arena anthems into nursery classics.

