LOVEBITES: New Song To Be Featured In Upcoming Series 'Vladlove'

November 7, 2020 0 Comments

LOVEBITES: New Song To Be Featured In Upcoming Series 'Vladlove'

"Winds Of Transylvania", a new song from LOVEBITES, the all-female heavy metal band from Tokyo, Japan, will be its first to be featured in anime. The Metal Hammer Golden Gods award-winning band will be in charge of the opening theme song for "Vladlove", a new series from highly acclaimed visionary directors Mamoru Oshii and Junji Nishimura.

"Vladlove" is a new, original work from Oshii, the world-famous animation director behind "Ghost In The Shell" and "Patlabor", and Nishimura of "Ranma 1/2" and "You're Under Arrest" fame. The pair created a huge impression on Japanese pop culture when they worked on the iconic anime Urusei Yatsura together in the 1980s, leaving fans to anticipate their return for the decades that followed. This new project sees the directors return to work on a comedy series filled with interesting and unique characters, centring around a blood donation enthusiast and a vampire from a prestigious bloodline.

LOVEBITES was chosen by the anime's production team who were seeking a band that could capture the concept and fierce vampiric nature of the series' main character, Mai Vlad Transilvania.

Oshii comments: "When I happened to see a LOVEBITES music video, I could immediately see parallels between the five members and the main character of 'Vladlove'. They are like a heretic of heavy metal, wearing bright white outfits while playing intense music, they are the perfect choice to take charge of a theme song to an anime not bound by convention or common sense. And above all, their name couldn't be more fitting!"

Nishimura states: "LOVEBITES are known in Japan and overseas. They will help make 'Vladlove' known around the world. Their heavy metal sound brings power to the story, which is a comedy that also tells a story of love and fragility. The bring excitement to the show, like blood rushing in from the opening."

LOVEBITES vocalist Asami says: "We look forward to delivering a heavy and dynamic song for 'Vladlove'! We have been appointed as official ambassadors for the series, so we will continue to support 'Vladlove' as much as possible! I hope you will join us in our excitement for this series!"

LOVEBITES — the winner of "Best New Band" at the British metal magazine Metal Hammer's Golden Gods Awards in 2018 — consists of five women, with Asami on vocals, Miho on bass, Haruna on drums, Midori on guitar, and Miyako on guitar and keyboards.

Overseas, the band has performed at Wacken Open Air in Germany, Bloodstock Open Air in the U.K., Download in the U.K. and Spain, Graspop Metal Meeting in Belgium, and supported DRAGONFORCE on their U.K. tour.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).