LOUDER THAN LIFE Festival Vendor Found Dead After Apparent Overdose

September 27, 2021 0 Comments

LOUDER THAN LIFE Festival Vendor Found Dead After Apparent Overdose

A vendor at this weekend's Louder Than Life festival died after an apparent overdose.

The vendor, identified by Jefferson County Coroner's office as 40-year-old Nicholaus Davis, was found dead hours before the event was scheduled to open its doors on Friday morning (September 24).

Louder Than Life producers Danny Wimmer Presents issued the following statement on Friday: "The well-being of our festival goers, staff, vendors, volunteers and artists is our primary concern, and we work diligently to ensure the safest event possible. Overnight, a member of our team discovered an unresponsive contract vendor in a working zone. EMS was dispatched immediately and confirmed the death as an apparent overdose. Our deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends."

Louder Than Life hosted tens of thousands of people over a four-day period at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

Several bands ended up pulling out of the festival over COVID-19 concerns, including NINE INCH NAILS which canceled all of its performances. A few days before the festival was set to begin, MUDVAYNE also dropped out after lead singer Chad Gray tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

All attendees were required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. For fans who were not fully vaccinated, a negative COVID-19 test result had to be obtained within 72 hours of the first day of coming into the campgrounds or festival grounds. The festival also required masks in any indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status. Attendees were also strongly encouraged to wear masks in the camp or festival grounds.

Danny Hayes, CEO of Danny Wimmer Presents, estimated this year's festival averaged around 30,000 to 35,000 attendees per day, according to WDRB.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).