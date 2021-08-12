LOUDER THAN LIFE, AFTERSHOCK And INKCARCERATION Festivals Will Now Require Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative COVID-19 Tests

Leading U.S. independent festival promoter and producer Danny Wimmer Presents has announced that several of its festivals this fall — including Louder Than Life, Aftershock and Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival — will require full vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test to attend the events.
Danny Wimmer Presents founder Danny Wimmer shared the news in a social media post on Wednesday (August 11). He wrote: "We are at an unprecedented crossroads with uncertainty about whether or not our festivals will happen this Fall. It is not my nature to idly sit back and let others decide our fate. Instead, I am going to do everything in my power to ensure that our festivals happen, even if that means enacting policies that some people may not agree with. But before you react negatively to our policy, please consider this. What I see is that the fans feel the world needs music festivals now more than ever. We need to bring people back together to heal from the past 18 months. We need to get the people and artists whose livelihoods depend on live events back to work. I am confident that these requirements are what is needed to guarantee that we have fun and safe festivals this Fall."
Several hard rock and heavy metal artists have canceled shows or whole tours as the concert industry is rethinking its approach to live shows while the delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading nationwide.
A number of venues around the country have already instituted policies requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to attend shows.
Earlier in the month, concert promoter Live Nation announced it will honor touring artists requests to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test for attendees at concert venues.
Danny Wimmer Presents produces several of the largest rock and alternative festivals in the U.S., including Aftershock, Bourbon & Beyond, Epicenter, Hometown Rising, Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival, Louder Than Life, Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival and Welcome To Rockville. Previous DWP festivals include Rock On The Range, Carolina Rebellion, Northern Invasion and more.
