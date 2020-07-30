LOUDBLAST To Release New Album, 'Manifesto', In November

Veteran French metallers LOUDBLAST will release their new album, "Manifesto", in early November via Listenable Records. The disc was recorded at Vamacara Studio in France. It was produced by HK Krauss and band leader Stéphane Buriez. The cover art was created by Eliran Kantor.

Buriez comments: "This album has a particular feel for me. The themes refer to the chaos of life as such, to the chaos of society, the darkness of man revealed through his everyday actions. In 'Manifesto', there's the unhealthy side of our previous album, 'Burial Ground', the atmospheres of 'Disincarnate', 'Sublime Dementia' and 'Cross The Threshold' — just a real LOUDBLAST album."

LOUDBLAST's latest addition, bassist Frédéric Leclercq (KREATOR, ex-DRAGONFORCE), says: "While we kept certain elements of 'Burial Ground', especially in terms of darkness, there was also common goal to go back to the roots of LOUDBLAST. Stylistically, a balance between the brutality of 'Disincarnate' and the technicity and melodicity of 'Sublime Dementia'."

Kantor said about the artwork: "Stéphane told me about the album title, and I came up with the idea for the cover late at night while I was trying to fall asleep. I pictured a book that instead of bringing enlightenment (usually portrayed by rays of light) is emanating shadows. A dark cast revealing the evil nature bubbling in black tar beneath those who read it."

"Manifesto" track listing (no specific order):

* Todestrieb

* Solace In Hell

* Erasing Reality

* The Promethean Fire

* Invoking To Justify

* Into The Greatest Of Unknows

* Infamy Be To You

* It Hides Until It Feeds

* Festering Pyre

* Unit 731