LORNA SHORE Releases Music Video For New Single 'To The Hellfire'

LORNA SHORE has released the official music video for the song "To The Hellfire". The track is taken from the band's upcoming EP, "…And I Return To Nothingness", which is due on August 13 via Century Media Records.

"To The Hellfire" is the first track introducing LORNA SHORE's new voice, A WAKE IN PROVIDENCE frontman Will Ramos, a longtime friend and veteran of the scene that birthed the band.

For LORNA SHORE, the triumvirate of songs at the heart of "…And I Return To Nothingness" are nothing short of an exorcism — and a plunge into something darker.

"Finally excited to release all this information to everyone," states LORNA SHORE guitarist Adam De Micco. "It's been a year and a half on silence on our end and today is a day that we cannot be quiet about this — to be able to announce our new vocalist Will Ramos, a brand-new EP, and to finally get back to playing shows again.

"Will filled in for us over in Europe and during the past year we decided to do three songs to see how the fit would be. Which brings us to our EP '...And I Return To Nothingness'. The EP features three songs that we feel sums up and identifies the band in a way that we see fit. Each song is unique from the next and displays the characteristics of who we are as a band. In addition to we will be playing shows supporting the release of the EP. Here's the next chapter of LORNA SHORE."

LORNA SHORE began what was to be both a trial by fire and a victory lap on the European "Faces Of Death" tour, headlined by Polish extreme metallers DECAPITATED. They held their own and won over crowds only to face the challenge of the tour being canceled and being a continent away as the world shut down amidst the wildfire spread of COVID-19. In that time, the seeds of "…And I Return to Nothingness" were sown. As the world locked down, guitarist Adam De Micco, drummer Austin Archey, Ramos and guitarist Andrew O'Connor plunged deeper into the creative instincts that initially made LORNA SHORE a fixture in the extreme metal scene. Embellished with artwork by noted Polish painter Mariusz Lewandowski, "…And I Return To Nothingness" reaffirms LORNA SHORE's creative focus and intensity. Teaming once again with producer Josh Schroeder at Random Awesome Studios in Midland, Michigan, the band was ready to take the next step. The EP's three tracks — "To The Hellfire", "Of The Abyss" and the title track — are proof that LORNA SHORE isn't just continuing their fiery legacy; they're reigniting it and spectacularly setting their very legacy ablaze.

LORNA SHORE is Andrew O'Connor (guitars), Will Ramos (vocals), Adam De Micco (guitar) and Austin Archey (drums).

