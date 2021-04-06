LORDI To Release Seven New Studio Albums In October

Finnish heavy metal monsters LORDI will release no less than seven new studio albums in October. The LPs will mark the first new music from LORDI since the arrival of 2020's "Killection", a fictional compilation album which contained songs that LORDI would have written had the band existed between the early 1970s and the mid-1990s.

The band's lader, Mr. Lordi, explains: "Within a week when the 'Killectour' was cut short in March 2020, I realized we're gonna have to use the sudden extra time somehow. It was clear that it is the time to start planning the new album, even though 'Killection' was released not even two months before. I was thinking that the most boring thing we could do after 'Killection' is to do another basic LORDI album. And I was very much enjoying the different styles of songwriting, recording and production on 'Killection', but another boring idea would have been to do a part 2. Since 'Killection' is a fictional compilation album from a fictional back catalogue that doesn't exist, I got the idea that the only thing that could top that is to record and release that fictional back catalogue. And until Halloween 2021 the fictional back catalogue will be no longer fictional, it actually will exist... at least for the most part. My original idea was to release 10 albums, but the label said that is insane. But seven is a number they felt that is somewhat sane, hahahaha!"

So, for LORDI's 11th studio album release, we will not only get the 11th new album, but we'll get the 12th, 13th, 14th, 15th, 16th and 17th album at the same time. What other rock band has done this before? The answer is no other.

LORDI states: “The albums will sound all different from each other, they're all in different styles and fictional eras in the 'Killection' timeline. Five of the seven albums are already done, by the way, and number six is well on the way."

LORDI won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2006 with the song "Hard Rock Hallelujah" and remains the first and only winner from Finland in the history of the competition. Since then, the band has gone through several lineup changes. The original members who are still active with the band are Mr. Lordi and guitarist Amen.

