LORDI Frontman Got 'Tired And Bored' Of Albums Always Sounding The Same

In an interview with Arto Mäenpää of Kaaos TV, frontman Mr. Lordi of Finnish hard rock/heavy metal monsters LORDI explained the creation of their forthcoming "Killection" studio album. According to a press release, LORDI has come up with a concept that has never been done before in the music industry: A compilation album that simply says "what if" LORDI had been in existence since the early 1970s. "Killection" contains all of "LORDI's imaginary hit singles from different periods done with painstaking attention to detail using authentic studios and vintage technology."

"The original idea is, I thought about it already it for 'Sexorcism', which was actually the previous album, but I decided to save it for the next one, which is the tenth album, this one now," he said (see video below). "So, the idea for that is because I have grown so fucking tired and bored with the fact that happens to every single fucking band and artist and album ever made, the thing is that they always sound the same. All the songs on every album, they always sound the same because of the way you record the albums. So, first, you record the drums, then you record the bass, then you record the guitars, then keyboards if you have any, vocals, backing vocals, boom, next song. The shitty thing is that it's like working on a factory line and the sound of every song on the album is pretty much more or less the same, and that is the reason that with us because I write a lot of shit all the time. I write all the time and there's like on an average LORDI album where there's 10 or 11 songs, it means there's at least 30 songs that I left out. The problem is, it's a positive problem because you have a lot to choose from, but the thing is that there are a lot of songs that everybody thinks are great but they don't fit the sound of the album that we are about to make. There are awesome songs that we have had to leave out because of the fact that 'Yeah, but with the sound. Uh, ah, it doesn't fucking fit.'

"So, I have grown so fucking tired with that because that actually goes — the priorities are fucked up there if you think about it. Because then you are thinking that not that the song is the first priority, you're thinking about the sound and the production, so the song is a slave to the production which is actually…when you think about it, it is crazy. It is not the right way. It should be the other way around, the songs should be priority number one and then the sound should be the slave to the songs, not the other way around. So that's the reason. And, of course, when we started figuring out 'Is it actually possible to do it? How logistically this might work and how should we actually should do it?' then the snowball started rolling, then I got the idea that it's maybe a compilation, it's a fictional compilation album. Actually, take the train a little bit further with the idea, so to actually write songs that are in different styles on purpose and from different years and different eras and different times."

"Killection" will be released on January 31 via AFM Records.

LORDI won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2006 with the song "Hard Rock Hallelujah" and remains the first and only winner from Finland in the history of the competition. Since then, the band has gone through several lineup changes. The original members who are still active with the band are Mr. Lordi and guitarist Amen.

