Longtime QUIET RIOT Bassist CHUCK WRIGHT Signs With CLEOPATRA RECORDS For Debut Solo Album

QUIET RIOT's longtime bassist Chuck Wright has signed with Cleopatra Records for his debut solo album, "Chuck Wright's Sheltering Sky", to be released in early 2022.

Wright has worked alongside such rock music luminaries as Alice Cooper, Greg Allman and various members of GUNS N' ROSES and KISS to name a few, and now embarks on his first-ever solo excursion.

Wright's first single is a hard-rocking, intense interpretation of Björk's 1995 hit "Army Of Me" and the accompanying video represent Wright's exploration into disorder and parallels with the chaotic state of world affairs. The visuals include a 3D animation of an "army" of Ruth Bader Ginsburgs, the late Supreme Court Justice, feminist icon, and steadfast advocate for women's rights and gender equality.

Wright says: "I chose to recognize the late Justice Ginsburg in this video as she was such a formidable presence on and off the bench; she challenged the status quo knocking down legal obstacles to women's equality and inspired an army of believers."

"Army Of Me" features several of Wright's musical peers, including the late Pat Torpey (MR. BIG) on drums, guitarist Lanny Cordola (HOUSE OF LORDS) and keyboardist Seven Martin (Jonathan Davis) along with songstress Whitney Tai, the recent "Best Vocalist" winner at the Intercontinental Music Awards. The digital single for "Army of Me" and the full-length video are scheduled for release on November 18.

"Chuck Wright's Sheltering Sky" features over 30 guest performers, including members of MR. BIG, SKID ROW, TESLA, DREAM THEATER, GREAT WHITE, ASIA, JEFFERSON STARSHIP and others. Wright is stepping out on his own with a wide range of genres, be it jazz fusion, prog, funk or in-your-face hard rock, which was in itself one of the things that led him to wanting to forge his own way and create this unique collection of songs within his "Sheltering Sky" project.

