Long Island Rock/Metal Musicians Cover HEAR 'N AID's 'Stars' For COVID-19 Front-Line Workers

More than 30 hard rock and heavy metal musicians from Long Island, New York have recorded a cover version of "Stars", the 1985 charity single for famine relief released under the HEAR 'N AID banner.

"We're Stars" is a tribute to Long Island's COVID-19 front-line workers, with the song's accompanying video featuring images from Northwell Health's North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset and Stony Brook University Hospital.

Executive producer and drummer Corrado Mazzuca from HELLGATE and FOREIGN JOURNEY told Newsday about the project: "We want people to have a sincere appreciation for what the front-liners are doing out here on Long Island. This song is our way of saying thank you to them for helping to keep our family and friends alive."

The track, which was mixed and mastered by Pete Pizzo of Crescent Sound Studios in Farmingdale, features a dozen singers, including Mike Tirelli, who is best known for his work with such bands as RIOT, MESSIAH'S KISS and HOLY MOTHER.

"We want to uplift the front-line workers with this song and let them know that we support and love them," Tirelli told Newsday. "These people are a special breed. I could never do what they do."

Lead Vocals

* Chris Spagna (100 PROOF)

* Doug Zahn (DYNAMITE, ZEPPELIN COMPLETE)

* Gary Factora (PANIC)

* Jim Vignato (THAT 70'S BAND, ROCKIN' THE PARADISE)

* John O'Malley (SAINTS IN HELL)

* Josh King (EMPIRE)

* Michael Ledesma (HEAD GAMES, ROCK OF AGES, RUBICON)

* Mick James

* Mike Tirelli (RISING FIVE, MESSIAH'S KISS, RIOT, JACK STARR’S BURNING STARR, ENTOURAGE)

* Paul Terror (SPEED KING, SUBURBAN DECAY)

* Peter Francescon (KLASSIC REWIND, HELLGATE, FOREIGN JOURNEY)

* Sweet Suzi

* Jerry "PS" Garafalo (BAD HABITS)

Lead Guitars

* Damiano Christian (ROCK OF AGES, OZZY AMERICA, HEAD GAMES, SACRED OATH)

* Eric Presti (JESSIE'S GIRL)

* Gordon S. Bailey (BAD HABITS)

* Jake C. Miller (COMPLETELY UNCHAINED)

* Johnny Wildchild)

* Mike Winter (EMPIRE)

* Pete Testa (SPEED KING)

* Ron Torina (TRAINWRECK, ROOSTER)

* Sean Tarr (BONJOURNEY / DOUBLE VISION)

* Steve Raia (HELLGATE, BACK TO THE BLIZZARD, FINSTER BABY)

Drums

* Corrado Mazzuca (main drums, second drum solo) (HELLGATE, FOREIGN JOURNEY)

* Peter Pizzo (first drum solo)

Bass Guitar

* Rik Nevone (ROCK OF AGES)

* Scott Arena (100 PROOF, EMPIRE)

* Tony Cianciotto (SPEED KING)

Keyboards

* Rick Chiarello (main keys) (HELLGATE)

* Tom Daniels (outro keys) (FOREIGN JOURNEY)

On May 20 and May 21, 1985, 40 artists from the metal community gathered at A&M Records Studios in Hollywood, California to participate in the making of a record called "Stars" as a part of a very special fundraising project spearheaded by Ronnie James Dio known as HEAR 'N AID. The "Stars" single and a video documentary on the making of the record was used to raise money for famine relief efforts in Africa and around the world. These 40 artists — including members of MÖTLEY CRÜE, JUDAS PRIEST, IRON MAIDEN, QUIET RIOT, TWISTED SISTER, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT and even SPINAL TAP — along with hundreds of other volunteers, donated their time and talent over four months to make HEAR 'N AID a reality. "Stars" was a plea for unity in the fight against world hunger.

Due to contract differences with the labels, the "Stars" song and album weren't released until New Year's Day, 1986, and were only ever made available on vinyl and cassette.

