LOLLAPALOOZA 2021 Lineup By Day Revealed

The Lollapalooza 2021 lineup by day was revealed this morning, with one-day general admission tickets, one-day GA+ tickets, one-day VIP tickets and one-day platinum tickets going on sale today at 12 p.m. CT at www.lollapalooza.com. More than 165 bands will perform on eight stages over four full days of music July 29-August 1 in Chicago's crown jewel, Grant Park.

Miley Cyrus, Illenium, Kaytranada, Playboi Carti, BLACK PUMAS, Steve Aoki, JIMMY EAT WORLD and more will perform on Thursday, July 29, while Tyler, The Creator, Marshmello, Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, Polo G and more will take the stage on Saturday, July 30. Post Malone, JOURNEY, Megan Thee Stallion, LIMP BIZKIT, Trippie Redd, SLANDER and more will deliver amazing performances on Saturday, July 31, and FOO FIGHTERS, DaBaby, Brockhampton, Modest Mouse, Young Thug, Alison Wonderland and many more will close out a spectacular festival weekend on Sunday, August 1.

A limited number of four-day general admission tickets and four-day platinum tickets are still available. To purchase tickets and for a full list of amenities, visit www.lollapalooza.com/tickets. Lollapalooza welcomes music fans of all ages, including kids. Children 10 and younger will be admitted free of charge with a ticket-holding adult.

In accordance with current local public health guidance, full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results will be required to attend Lollapalooza 2021. For patrons who are not fully vaccinated, a negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 24 hours of attending Lollapalooza each day. Details on the festival entry process will be available in early July. Lollapalooza is excited to partner with the City of Chicago to encourage vaccination in Chicago in the weeks prior to the festival. If you have questions about COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination location near you, please visit www.vaccinefinder.org.

"Here in Chicago, the word 'Lollapalooza' has always been synonymous with summer, great music and four days of unforgettable fun — which made last year's decision to postpone it all the more difficult," said Chicago mayor Lori E. Lightfoot. "Now, less than a year later and armed with a vaccine that is safe, effective and widely available, we are able to bring back one of our city's most iconic summer music festivals. I want to thank the Lollapalooza team for working closely with the city to create a reopening strategy that prioritizes safety and can’t wait to see festivalgoers return to Grant Park this summer."

"We've made tremendous progress in containing the spread of COVID-19, with all of our leading metrics stable or on the decline. This is a reason to celebrate and why we’re able to make this announcement," said CDPH commissioner Allison Arwady, M.D. "To ensure we celebrate safely this summer I encourage everyone to continue to be safe and smart; if you're sick, stay home; wash your hands frequently; wear a mask if you're traveling or using public transit; and most importantly get vaccinated if you haven't already."

Lollapalooza was created by Perry Farrell in 1991 as a farewell tour for JANE'S ADDICTION. Since its dissolution as a touring festival in 1997, Lollapalooza has become one of the biggest destination festivals in the world.