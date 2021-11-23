LOGAN MADER Is 'Super Grateful' He Got To Reunite With MACHINE HEAD For 'Burn My Eyes' Anniversary Tour

November 23, 2021 0 Comments

LOGAN MADER Is 'Super Grateful' He Got To Reunite With MACHINE HEAD For 'Burn My Eyes' Anniversary Tour

In a new interview with KNAC.COM, former MACHINE HEAD guitarist Logan Mader spoke about what it was like to reunite with the band for the "Burn My Eyes" 25th-anniversary tour in 2019. The trek kicked off a year after the exit of longtime MACHINE HEAD drummer Dave McClain and guitarist Phil Demmel.

"Putting me and [former MACHINE HEAD drummer] Chris [Kontos] back in there and celebrating the 25-year birthday of 'Burn My Eyes', that whole thing that was tragic and probably disruptive and whatever — shit happens; you lost a couple of bandmembers — but it was kind of maybe a blessing in disguise," Logan said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "Doing the 'Burn My Eyes' anniversary [tour] was a great way to deal with that and to just move on from it without being, like, 'Hey, I've got a new guitar player and a new drummer. Here's a new MACHINE HEAD album.' It's, like, 'Wait. Let's just chill and celebrate what MACHINE HEAD stands for and the legacy that is MACHINE HEAD,' which really boils down to Robb [Flynn, MACHINE HEAD frontman] — he's the guy; he is the magic behind it. Everyone else involved is special and important, but we're all just moving parts, and we are replaceable, as you can see and it's proven. Not to say that as a diss, 'cause I'm one of those replaceable parts too. I can say that. [Laughs]"

He continued: "That was just a fucking amazing tour, man. It was nothing but positive energy and vibes, and the responses and the crowds — doing up to five-thousand-cap rooms in Europe, just crushing it and selling out everywhere — with full production with pyro, and it was bigger than when I was in the band. 'Cause when I was in the band, it blew up, but it was still a new band. Now they have refined the way they travel, the way they tour, their criew. It was on a higher level in terms of production and professionalism. I was just stoked 'cause they had me traveling on business class, and we had really nice accommodations, and the days off we would have super-nice hotels in the center of the town where you wanna be. It was a pretty fucking high-end luxury trip all around for me. I guess Robb is used to that because that's what he does all the time, but for me, it was, like, 'Hell yeah. This is pretty badass.' It was a step up from what I remembered. Which what I remembered was amazing. So the fact that I got to relive that, some of the most important, big moments in my life — 25 years later, I get to relive that stuff? That's something I just was really aware of and I appreciated it and I'm super grateful. I didn't take it for granted. It's not something that everyone gets to do. I was really lucky to do that."

This past June, Flynn revealed that MACHINE HEAD would not resume its "Burn My Eyes" 25th-anniversary tour now that the pandemic is slowing down.

The "Burn My Eyes" 25th-anniversary tour saw Flynn and bassist Jared MacEachern play the band's classic debut album in its entirety for the first time ever, with original "Burn My Eyes"-era members Kontos and Mader joining in.

Flynn also confirmed that MacEachern is still a member of MACHINE HEAD alongside new recruits, guitarist Wacław "Vogg" Kiełtyka (DECAPITATED) and British drummer Matt Alston (DEVILMENT, EASTERN FRONT), all of whom also performed on the "Burn My Eyes" 25th-anniversary tour.

Each show on MACHINE HEAD's "Burn My Eyes" 25th-anniversary tour consisted of two parts: part one saw Flynn and MacEachern performing alongside Kiełtyka and Alston; while part two featured "Burn My Eyes" played in its entirety.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).