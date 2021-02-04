LOCK UP Rejoined By AT THE GATES Singer TOMAS LINDBERG

Tomas Lindberg (AT THE GATES) has rejoined LOCK UP, and will part of a "dual vokill attack" together with Kevin Sharp. The band is currently recording a new album titled "The Dregs Of Hades", to be released in the fall via Listenable. The LP will be LOCK UP's first to feature new drummer Adam Jarvis (MISERY INDEX, PIG DESTROYER) following Nick Barker's departure last year.

Lindberg initially joined LOCK UP in 2002 and appeared on the "Hate Breeds Suffering", "Necropolis Transparent" and "Play Fast or Die - Live in Japan" albums.

Jarvis comments: "When Shane [Embury] first asked me to join the already elite league of extraordinary gentlemen, I was beyond ecstatic! THEN.... I find out Tompa was rejoining the band and I went bananas!

"So excited for everyone to hear what madness we've created so far, and for a double assault from Kevin and Tompa that is bound to make you want to punch stuff!"

Lindberg says: "I can't begin to explain how chuffed I am to be back with these, my favorite grinding beasts.

"When Shane approached me about rejoining, being part of a dual vokill attack together with Kevin, I said yes straight away.

"I love the 'Demonization' album, and Kevin's vocal delivery there. So, I was very curious and excited to work together with him, writing and arranging lyrics.

"My idea is that we have very different vocal styles, and that deathgrind fans now will get the best of both worlds. Adding Adam Jarvis to the mix has been nothing but a success as well. His relentless bashing has most definitely added an extra dimension to the LOCK UP sound.

"It will be a total blast performing these new tracks in front of a crowd. These are full on old-school deathgrind ragers! Again, chuffed!"

Embury adds: "I have said before on many occasions that creating songs, recording and playing shows with LOCK UP since the band's inception in 1998 has always been hinged on madness and old-fashioned grindcore camaraderie.

"When we discussed the possibility of another album, it made sense, I felt, to push the insanity further down the rabbit hole and ask Tompa to rejoin 'The Dregs Of Hades' to front the band alongside Kevin Sharp — ha!

"I have always loved that two-singer approach. If done right, it's marvellous dynamics, and believe me, this next album is doing it right!!!

"When festivals do finally return, it's gonna be a lot of fun, and that's what counts in the end... Be prepared!"

Guitarist Anton Reisenegger concludes: "A match certainly made in Hades. Can't wait to unleash the dual vomit storms!"

LOCK UP's latest album, "Demonization", was released in 2017. The disc was recorded at Parlour Recording Studios in Kettering, U.K. with longtime friend and acclaimed producer Russ Russell (THE EXPLOITED, NAPALM DEATH, EVILE, THE BERZERKER, DIMMU BORGIR).

"Demonization" was the first LOCK UP album to feature Sharp.

Kevin made his live debut with LOCK UP at Manizales Grita Rock festival in Colombia in October 2014.