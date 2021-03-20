LIZZY BORDEN Launches 'My Midnight Things' Soundtrack Video; Announces Appearance In Horror Film 'Die Influencers Die'

After releasing "Best Of Lizzy Borden, Vol. 2" last year, Lizzy Borden has now announced his feature film acting debut in "Die Influencers Die" — a blood-splattering, heavy metal-fueled, social media spoofing, feature-length horror film starring a legendary cast and a killer soundtrack (including tracks from Metal Blade Records artists LIZZY BORDEN, THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER and ALLEGAEON). Written and directed by Gary Orona (HBO/Cinemax's "Hotel Erotica" and "The Erotic Traveler"), "Die Influencers Die" is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

Lizzy Borden comments: "I had a blast on the set of this twisted little movie. I grew up on low budget splatter flicks from the '60s, '70s and '80s, and 'Die Influencers Die' had that feel. My character has no name, and he seemingly comes out of nowhere, and that made playing him so much fun. I just held on and let him spit his venom."

In addition, a new soundtrack video for "Die Influencers Die", featuring Lizzy Borden's song "My Midnight Things", can be viewed below. The clip was also directed by Gary Orona of Psychoactive Circus Pictures.

Lizzy Borden's recently released "Best Of Lizzy Borden, Vol. 2" picks up where 1994's "Best Of Lizzy Borden" leaves off, containing 12 tracks that showcase the "Deal With The Devil" (2000), "Appointment With Death" (2007) and "My Midnight Things" (2018) albums. Additionally, the collection features two new cover songs recorded in the summer of 2020 (the first recordings by Lizzy's latest live show lineup): BLUE ÖYSTER CULT's "Burnin' For You" and the RAMONES' "Pet Sematary" — both mixed by Jay Ruston (ANTHRAX, STEEL PANTHER, STONE SOUR).

