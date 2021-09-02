LIVING WRECKAGE Feat. ANTHRAX And SHADOWS FALL Members: 'One Foot In The Grave' Music Video Available

September 2, 2021

LIVING WRECKAGE — the new modern metal band comprised of vocalist Jeff Gard (DEATH RAY VISION), guitarists Jon Donais (ANTHRAX, SHADOWS FALL) and Matt LeBreton (DOWNPOUR), bassist Matt Bachand (SHADOWS FALL, ACT OF DEFIANCE) and drummer Jon Morency (LET US PREY) — has unleashed a music video for the title track from its debut EP, "One Foot In The Grave".

Says Bachand: "'One Foot In The Grave' is a song that would be the anthem for anyone who embraces the ups and downs that life throws at you, no matter how difficult. We felt a simple performance video that encompasses the raw energy of the track was the best way to get that point across."

The "One Foot In The Grave" EP contains three tracks that show off the collective's blasts of melodic, over-driven power, and is available now as a limited-edition CD while both singles are on digital platforms. The band's first single, "Breaking Point" — described by Revolver as "a throwback rager that sees Donais and LeBreton shredding their hearts out while Gard showcases his John Bush-esque pipes" — was revealed earlier this year.

The power of LIVING WRECKAGE will be further unleashed at upcoming live performances in the fall throughout New England. In addition to a headlining appearance on October 2 in Easthampton, Massachusetts, the band will also play as direct support for BUCKCHERRY on November 2 in New Bedford, Massachusetts.

The as-yet-untitled debut album from LIVING WRECKAGE — produced and engineered by Shane Frisby (UNEARTH, BURY YOUR DEAD), and mixed by Pete Rutcho (REVOCATION, FALLING IN REVERSE) — will be released early next year. More information on the album and additional live performances by the band will be unveiled in the weeks to come.

LIVING WRECKAGE tour dates:

Oct. 02 - Se7ens Sports Bar & Grill - Easthampton, MA
Nov. 02 - The Vault Music Hall & Pub - New Bedford, MA (w/ BUCKCHERRY)
Nov. 06 - Charlee Bravos - Putnam, CT
Nov. 12 - Ralphs Diner - Worcester, MA

LIVING WRECKAGE is:

Jeff Gard (vocals)
Jon Donais (guitars)
Matt LeBreton (guitars)
Matt Bachand (bass)
Jon Morency (drums)

