LIVING WRECKAGE Feat. ANTHRAX And SHADOWS FALL Members: 'Breaking Point' Debut Single Available

LIVING WRECKAGE, the new band featuring members of ANTHRAX, SHADOWS FALL, ACT OF DEFIANCE, DEATH RAY VISION, DOWNPOUR and LET US PREY, has released its first single and video, "Breaking Point". The clip was produced by Jarvis and DEƎM at Punchdance Studios.

"It's basically a middle finger to the powers that be and to the people that blindly follow them to whatever doom awaits," says vocalist Jeff Gard, who is known for his work as frontman for Massachusetts-based hardcore band DEATH RAY VISION. "Whether it's politics, the media, or people you know, there seems to be a recurring theme of fear and everything 'hitting the fan.' 'Breaking Point' is about how it is going to happen one way or another so screw it."

The "Breaking Point" single is available today via digital providers at www.livingwreckage.com.

With LIVING WRECKAGE, guitarist Jon Donais (ANTHRAX, SHADOWS FALL), guitarist Matt LeBreton (DOWNPOUR), bassist Matt Bachand (SHADOWS FALL, ACT OF DEFIANCE), drummer Jon Morency (LET US PREY) and Gard have the spirit of the 1980s and blended them with a modern sound, resulting in a high energy hybrid of hard rock and metal, that sits not-so-neatly between SKID ROW and PANTERA.

Although Donais has played guitar beside Bachand since the inception of luminaries SHADOWS FALL in 1996, LIVING WRECKAGE sees Bachand trading the six-string for the four-string in this new endeavor, with LeBreton sharing the band's dueling leads with Donais. For his part, vocalist Gard alternates an unexpected John Bush-esque style with classic PANTERA-style roars, completing the quintet's modernized homage to their influences.

The debut from LIVING WRECKAGE was produced and engineered by Shane Frisby (UNEARTH, BURY YOUR DEAD) and mixed by Pete Rutcho (REVOCATION, FALLING IN REVERSE), and is slated for release this year.

LIVING WRECKAGE is in the process of lining up live shows (COVID-19 permitting). Confirmed dates so far are May 29 at Geraldines in Chicopee, Massachusetts and June 26 at Dingbatz in Clifton, New Jersey.

LIVING WRECKAGE is:

Jeff Gard (DEATH RAY VISION) - Vocals

Jon Donais (ANTHRAX, SHADOWS FALL) - Guitar

Matt LeBreton - (DOWNPOUR) - Guitar

Matt Bachand (SHADOWS FALL, ACT OF DEFIANCE) - Bass

Jon Morency (LET US PREY) – Drums

