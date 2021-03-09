LIVING COLOUR's VERNON REID To Host New Show On SiriusXM
March 9, 2021
SiriusXM announced today that "Information Overload With Vernon Reid" will launch on Friday, March 12 at 9 p.m. ET on the Volume channel. Musician and LIVING COLOUR guitarist Vernon Reid sits down with artists, authors and celebrities to explore how the power of music can help in healing and creating change. Exploring topics from racism and social unrest to cultural moments and the onslaught of information and misinformation in social media, this new monthly program will feature thoughtful discussions about leaning into music as a unifier and helping to create a better world through art.
Listeners can find "Information Overload With Vernon Reid" on Volume (channel 106), as well as anytime on the SiriusXM app. Streaming access is included for most subscribers. Go to this location to learn more.
Reid was born in London to a Caribbean family and immigrated to Brooklyn when he was 2. He went to Brooklyn Technical High School and New York University.
As a founder of LIVING COLOUR in 1984, Reid has been making waves in the music world for years. Reid is considered one of the top "100 Greatest Guitarists Of All Time" (Rolling Stone), and has an eclectic style that ranges from punk to funk, to R&B and avant-garde jazz. Reid is also a prolific visual artist, multi-instrumentalist, poet, essayist and composer.
