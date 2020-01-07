LIVING COLOUR's COREY GLOVER On DISCIPLES OF VERITY's Debut LP: 'This Is The Hardest, Most Metal Record I've Ever Done'

Corey Glover (vocalist of LIVING COLOUR and BOWIE EXPERIENCE), George Pond (former bassist of NEGATIVE SKY), Corey Pierce (former drummer of GOD FORBID), Mark Monjoy (rhythm guitarist, SEKOND SKYN) and Danny Puma (lead guitarist, NEGATIVE SKY) have joined forces in a new metal band called DISCIPLES OF VERITY.
The official music video for DISCIPLES OF VERITY's new single, "Lying To Myself", can be seen below. The song features Phil Demmel (MACHINE HEAD, VIO-LENCE) on guitar and is the second track from the band's upcoming full-length album, "Pragmatic Sanction", due later in the year via The Label Group / Ingrooves.
"Pragmatic Sanction" was produced by Pond with the assistance of Charlie Berezansky (VEXAS) at Riva Sound Studios in Barnegat, New Jersey,
Other guest musicians on the disc include Morgan Rose (SEVENDUST), Jeff Loomis (ARCH ENEMY), Tara McLeod (KITTIE), Mike Antine (MAJUL), JJ Sammataro (NEGATIVE SKY) and solo artist Joe Gareri.
Glover told PureGrainAudio about the disc: "This is the hardest, most metal record I've ever done. It's something I've wanted to do for a long time. I've made some hard records that never saw the light of day, but this one is hard as hell."
