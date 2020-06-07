LIVING COLOUR Releases 2020 Video For 'This Is The Life' Featuring Footage Of GEORGE FLOYD Protests

LIVING COLOUR has released a new video for its classic song "This Is The Life". The clip includes footage of the peaceful protests that have swelled across the U.S. and around the world over the death of Minnesota man George Floyd at the hands of police. The original version of "This Is The Life" appeared on LIVING COLOUR's 1990 album "Time's Up".

In a statement accompanying the new video's release, LIVING COLOUR said: "'Time's Up' was released 30 years ago and sadly we're still fighting the same fight. If you don't like the current agenda, it's your responsibility to go out an VOTE!"

On May 25, Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was killed in an incident caught on camera. A police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeled on his neck for nearly ten minutes while Floyd was handcuffed. Chauvin faces second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges, while his former colleagues J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas K. Lane and Tou Thao are charged with one count of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

A few days after Floyd's death, LIVING COLOUR guitarist Vernon Reid took to his Twitter to write: " Of all the shocking mobile phone recorded extra judicial Police killings, the murder of George Floyd is the most depraved exercise in contemptuous disregard for human life I've ever seen. Next time you see it- if you can stomach it- pay attention to the hand in pocket posture."

LIVING COLOUR's latest studio album, "Shade", was released in September 2017 via Megaforce Records.

Photo by Travis Shinn / courtesy of Calabro Music Media

