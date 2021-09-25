LIVING COLOUR Drops Off 'Summerland Tour 2021' Due To 'Transportation Issues'

LIVING COLOUR has pulled out of the last six shows of the "Summerland Tour 2021" with EVERCLEAR, HOOBASTANK and WHEATUS "due to continued transportation issues."
Earlier today, LIVING COLOUR announced that it will no longer perform in Post Falls, Idaho (September 28); New Haven, Kentucky (October 1); Portsmouth, Virginia (October 2); Mableton, Georgia (October 3); Clearwater, Florida (October 5); and Jacksonville, Florida (October 6).
LIVING COLOUR wrote in a statement: "It is with deep regret that we will not be performing on the remainder of the 'Summerland Tour' Fall 2021 + select headlining shows after September 25th due to continued transportation issues.
"We apologize for any inconvenience and disappointment. EVERCLEAR, HOOBASTANK and WHEATUS are new additions to our family and we want to wish everyone a safe and healthy 2021 and beyond!"
In June 2020, LIVING COLOUR released a video for its classic song "This Is The Life" featuring footage of the peaceful protests that swelled across the U.S. and around the world over the death of George Floyd at the hands of police. The original version of "This Is The Life" appeared on LIVING COLOUR's 1990 album "Time's Up".
LIVING COLOUR's latest album, "Shade", was released in September 2017 via Megaforce Records.
