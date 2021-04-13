LIVE NATION And VEEPS To Set Up 60+ Major Venues For Livestreaming

Live Nation Entertainment, the world's leading live entertainment company, and Veeps, the artist-first livestream platform run by co-founders Joel and Benji Madden of the band GOOD CHARLOTTE, today announced they have started equipping more than 60 concert venues across the United States to offer turnkey livestreaming. This new Veeps setup gives any artist playing at one of these venues the ability to livestream their event with the flip of a switch to fans across the world.

Artists are at the center of what Live Nation and Veeps do. By setting up more than 60 venues for livestreaming, both companies are doubling down to help artists expand revenue on the road where they make a living while providing creative opportunities to connect with more fans. The companies selected venues that are already regular tour stops, giving artists lots of flexibility to choose when and where they want to add the element of streaming to a show.

Live Nation promotes 40,000 concerts and 100+ festivals in a typical year, and its network of physical shows provide a unique opportunity for livestreaming. Combined with Veeps' industry-leading technology, artists will be able to offer fans even more ways to enjoy live concerts, including virtual admission to sold-out shows, access to events happening around the world, exclusive content, and things like backstage and front row viewing angles.

A wide variety of venues will be optimized for livestreaming — from iconic clubs and theaters to amphitheaters. Some of the venues that will be first to go live include The Fillmore in San Francisco and Philadelphia, House of Blues in Chicago and New Orleans, The Wiltern in Los Angeles, and a number of amphitheaters including Shoreline Amphitheater in California and The Gorge in Washington.

The Wiltern is already set up, and will be debuting a series of 10 streamed shows on Veeps, dubbed "From The Wiltern", starting May 7, 2021. Tickets for each show are $15 and are on sale now at thewilternseries.com. Full lineup and onsale info listed below.

"Amongst artists, it's often said that the one side of our careers that truly belongs to us is touring. To help an entirely new touring vertical become readily available to artists is such a huge win for our community and we couldn't be happier. It's the exact type of thing that shows what our partnership with Live Nation can really mean for artists," said Joel Madden. "Now, with the flip of a switch, every artist playing in these venues can make their show a global event. We've already seen how livestream shows drive engagement across every other area of an artist's business and the added ticket revenue will allow them to re-invest in their art and make what they're offering their fans even better. It's a real dream come true for us at Veeps and our mission to help empower artists in their careers."

"Artists and fans are eager to get back to shows, and livestreams will continue to unlock opportunities for them to connect more than ever before," said Michael Rapino, president and CEO, Live Nation Entertainment. "Veeps is the best at what they do, with Benji and Joel tapping into their own experience as artists to help other artists thrive, and we look forward to bringing this innovative idea to life in these iconic venues."

Ticketed livestreams are helping artists engage with some of their most passionate fans, even if the show is happening halfway around the world. In 2020, Veeps helped put over $10 million directly into the pockets of artists through tickets bought to livestream shows. Artists like Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Brandi Carlile and Patti Smith turned to Veeps in a bid to connect with fans, raise money for charity, and bring in income for themselves and their crew.

The additional livestreams this equipment rollout will enable will also create jobs for the production crews that help bring them to life and give fans the opportunity to watch their favorite artists even if the show is sold out or hundreds of miles away.

As we get closer to returning to concerts in person, Live Nation and Veeps plan to continue equipping venues for livestreams, providing artists with valuable tools and fans with even more ways to enjoy live music well into the future.

"From The Wiltern" concert livestream lineup:

* Breland - May 7

* JP Saxe - May 14

* Young Thug - May 21

* Lany - May 28

* Waterparks - June 4

* Lucky Daye - June 11

* Young M.A. - June 18

* Eyedress - June 25

* Freddie Gibbs - July 2

* Chase Atlantic - July 9

Veeps is a direct-to-fan experiential platform, custom-built for artists, by artists. Founded in 2017 by Benji and Joel Madden, it is the music industry's leading, premium live-streaming platform. In 2020 Veeps hosted hundreds of live-stream shows that helped artists make millions of dollars in revenue and today, in partnership with Live Nation, Veeps continues with a mission to power artists in the most critical early stages of their development, all the way through the biggest, most important moments of their careers.