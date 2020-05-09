LITTLE RICHARD: JIMMY PAGE, GENE SIMMONS, DAVID COVERDALE And Others Pay Tribute To Rock Icon

Jimmy Page (LED ZEPPELIN), Gene Simmons (KISS), David Coverdale (WHITESNAKE) and Charlie Benante (ANTHRAX) are among the rockers who have reacted on social media to the passing of rock legend Little Richard.

Little Richard, whose real name was Richard Wayne Penniman, died today (Saturday, May 9). His former agent Dick Alen told CNN Little Richard died in Nashville with his brother and son by his side. Alen told CNN the cause of death is related to bone cancer. He called the musician "one of the legends, the originators" and said Little Richard had "been ill for a good while."

In the early '50s, Little Richard Penniman combined the spirit of church music, the bawdiness of blues and the swing of New Orleans jazz and turned it into something altogether new, rock 'n' roll. When the Macon, Georgia native signed to Art Rupe's Specialty Records, Little Richard began to develop his signature sound and flamboyant persona. His legendary debut album, "Here's Little Richard" (1957), was a bold introduction to the artist, featuring the iconic tracks "Tutti Frutti" and "Long Tall Sally".

He sold more than 30 million records worldwide and had influenced everyone from THE BEATLES and Otis Redding to CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL and David Bowie.

Little Richard received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1993, one year after releasing his final studio album.

He was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 1986.

A hip replacement surgery in 2009 forced him to perform sitting down.

"I'm sorry I can't do it like it’s supposed to be done," he told one audience in 2012.

In 2013, he declared that he was "done" with performing.

