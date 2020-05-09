LITTLE RICHARD: JIMMY PAGE, GENE SIMMONS, DAVID COVERDALE And Others Pay Tribute To Rock Icon

Jimmy Page (LED ZEPPELIN), Gene Simmons (KISS), David Coverdale (WHITESNAKE) and Charlie Benante (ANTHRAX) are among the rockers who have reacted on social media to the passing of rock legend Little Richard.
Little Richard, whose real name was Richard Wayne Penniman, died today (Saturday, May 9). His former agent Dick Alen told CNN Little Richard died in Nashville with his brother and son by his side. Alen told CNN the cause of death is related to bone cancer. He called the musician "one of the legends, the originators" and said Little Richard had "been ill for a good while."
In the early '50s, Little Richard Penniman combined the spirit of church music, the bawdiness of blues and the swing of New Orleans jazz and turned it into something altogether new, rock 'n' roll. When the Macon, Georgia native signed to Art Rupe's Specialty Records, Little Richard began to develop his signature sound and flamboyant persona. His legendary debut album, "Here's Little Richard" (1957), was a bold introduction to the artist, featuring the iconic tracks "Tutti Frutti" and "Long Tall Sally".
He sold more than 30 million records worldwide and had influenced everyone from THE BEATLES and Otis Redding to CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL and David Bowie.
Little Richard received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1993, one year after releasing his final studio album.
He was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 1986.
A hip replacement surgery in 2009 forced him to perform sitting down.
"I'm sorry I can't do it like it’s supposed to be done," he told one audience in 2012.
In 2013, he declared that he was "done" with performing.
RIP Little Richard, a very sad loss. My thoughts are with his loved ones.
It’s Little Richard’s songs that pioneered rock’n’roll. I got to hear him and his band at the Newport Lounge in Miami and boy were they good. pic.twitter.com/JXgahhJAfk
— Jimmy Page (@JimmyPage) May 9, 2020
I was once asked, “If u could meet one person, who would it be?” I always said Little Richard. Because, to me, he was rock & roll’s most joyous, rebellious innovator.
Thank u for planting that seed, Richard. The world is a much happier place thanks to ur music.#RIPLittleRichard pic.twitter.com/kiq2VOZs8O
— Foo Fighters (@foofighters) May 9, 2020
LITTLE RICHARD Is A Cornerstone In The Very Foundation Of Rock & Roll. An Icon. A Songwriter And Performer With A Personality To Match. RIP Superstar. pic.twitter.com/Sdl6Yh59ex
— Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) May 9, 2020
— Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) May 9, 2020
Sadly, Little Richard passed away today. A founding Father of Rock And Roll, his contributions simply can’t be overstated. I had the honor of meeting Richard in his later years and was awed by his presence. He told me, “I am the architect of Rock And Roll.” Amen! ..Rest In Peace. https://t.co/ceQuNU6pkF
— Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) May 9, 2020
In the late 1980s, I was walking down Hollywood Blvd, a black limo drove by slowly, Little Richard waved at us from the back window with a crazy look on his face. A giant in Rock and Roll music.
— Krist Novoselić (@KristNovoselic) May 9, 2020
We've all lost another great one. One of rocks founding fathers. RIP. Thank you for the music and your friendship. "Good Golly Miss Molly!" pic.twitter.com/r1i6Skx5Ht
— Joe Walsh (@JoeWalsh) May 9, 2020
Little Richard is my kind of guy
— Flea (@flea333) May 9, 2020
We had the honor and pleasure of working with the great Little Richard when he starred in our video for “shelter me”. He was a true superstar, really funny and a heck of a nice person. #riplittlerichard https://t.co/y8NZeGrKtj
— Fred Coury (@fredcoury) May 9, 2020
Little Richard was a performer so riveting, so extraordinary, that #JimiHendrix was his sideman and #JamesBrown his opening act. THANKYOU for everything. THANKYOU for rock n roll. https://t.co/9AiUcBaOhk
— Tom Morello (@tmorello) May 9, 2020
View this post on Instagram
⚡️Little Richard⚡️The architect has left the building. I saw him headline a 50’s show at Madison Square Garden in the early 70’s. It was like being part of a Rock&Roll hurricane. RIP creator. #LEGEND #GOAT
Today we lost one of the Icons of Rock and Roll...I don't think Rock and Roll would have evolved the way it did without his dynamic and indelible style and performances... truly amazing!
A Legend that will always be loved and remembered as the heart and soul of Rock and Roll. RIP pic.twitter.com/R2A24ac2qN
— Joe Lynn Turner (@joelynnturner) May 9, 2020
So sad to hear that my old friend Little Richard has passed. There will never be another!!! He was the true spirit of Rock’n Roll! pic.twitter.com/yU1EJmjejU
— Keith Richards (@officialKeef) May 9, 2020
RIP #LittleRichard the architect of rock n roll... pic.twitter.com/685HKldASk
— Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) May 9, 2020
I met Little Richard twice.
Once, for 30 seconds in an elevator-Hyatt/Riot House on Sunset in 1990.
Then at Kennedy Center Honors in 2000.
A solid hour in the room for rehearsals.
Both times felt like I was standing next to a nuclear reactor. Buzzing for real head to toe.
SG
— Steve Gorman Rocks (@gormanrocks) May 9, 2020
God bless little Richard one of my all-time musical heroes. Peace and love to all his family. ?✌️?❤️???☮️ pic.twitter.com/H2lzKbX3tm
— #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) May 9, 2020
No @ledzeppelin just listen to the intro of “Rock and roll”sounds a bit like “Keep a Knockin”-met #LittleRichard a few times at the Hyatt on sunset, he was vibrant & talkative . He broke down huge walls and influenced many British lads- in turn that came back here to influence us https://t.co/i2nxFNEtlJ
— Charlie Benante (@skisum) May 9, 2020
R.I.P. Little Richard!!!! You were one of the PIONEERS of Rock and Roll...Without you, a lot of us would be playing a polka somewhere!!! Go to sleep King!!!! The band upstairs just keeps getting better!!! #Godblesstheking pic.twitter.com/gxWQsEoBM0
— John Corabi (@Crablegs59) May 9, 2020
Little Richard, Went There. In the face of Segregation & Sexual Conformity. He made it possible for Lady Gaga to scream like the White Woman SHE is. https://t.co/8FFmYk0Xo9
— Vernon Reid (@vurnt22) May 9, 2020
Let's all let out a WOOOO! for a true rock and roll original, Little Richard. https://t.co/8vvGCw2gXo
— Sacred Reich (@SacredReich) May 9, 2020
I grew up on the music of Little Richard. He was one of my fathers favorites and therefore he became one of mine. He was an amazing musician, writer and singer who always delivered a song with an unmatched level of… https://t.co/pQcNAdSVBv
— MichaelSweet Stryper (@michaelhsweet) May 9, 2020
RIP...HUGE Influence & Inspiration on how I started projecting my voice...HUGE...Still Astonishes Me When I Hear Him Sing...
???
Little Richard Dies At 87 | HuffPost https://t.co/tcgNl1iIu5
— David Coverdale (@davidcoverdale) May 9, 2020
I’m very sorry to hear about Little Richard. He was there at the beginning and showed us all how to rock and roll. He was a such a great talent and will be missed. Little Richard’s music will last forever.
Love & Mercy, Brian pic.twitter.com/kcak6Rf4Re
— Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) May 9, 2020
RIP Little Richard. The man who invented It. Elvis popularized it. Chuck Berry was the storyteller. Richard embodied the Spirit of RocknRoll. Maureen and I were so honored being the first marriage he conducted. Were lucky to know him. He lives forever in the Underground Garage.
— Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) May 9, 2020
RIP To one of the originators of Rock n Roll https://t.co/fv19pIgwYI
— Sick Of It All (@SOIANYC) May 9, 2020
Little Richard with Jimi Hendrix. ?
Feb. 21, 1965.
Fillmore Auditorium, San Francisco. #RIPLegend pic.twitter.com/6maTFLA1PH
— david ?? #GreenEnter (@realDavidOnline) May 9, 2020
R.I.P. Little Richard :( pic.twitter.com/n50UWL8ZW6
— Derek Sherinian (@DerekSherinian) May 9, 2020
RIP Little Richard ?
#legend #rocknroll #icon
Posted by Tony Harnell on Saturday, May 9, 2020
THE KING! 12/5/1932 - 5/9/2020 pic.twitter.com/gaGcyxDRvQ
— Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) May 9, 2020
