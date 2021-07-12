LITA FORD's Guitar To Be Displayed At Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Museum

One of Lita Ford's guitars will be displayed in the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Museum in Cleveland, Ohio.

On Monday, July 26 at 2:00 p.m., Lita will present the Rock Hall with Morice II, the iconic B.C. Rich Warlock guitar she used throughout the 2014-2015 tour performances and at the famous Whisky A Go Go's 50th-anniversary concert.

Dubbed "The First Lady Of Rock Guitar" and one of most influential women in rock and roll, Lita and longtime bandmate Patrick Kennison will perform a few of her hit songs in the Rock Hall's interactive exhibit, The Garage.

Fans who are in the Cleveland area are invited to come down to the Rock Hall for the presentation ceremony.

The Rock Hall opens at 10:00 a.m. Admission is $28.00.

Lita recently completed recording her long-awaited new solo album. The follow-up to 2012's "Living Like A Runaway" was once again helmed by guitarist/producer Gary Hoey, who contributes some guitar playing to the disc, alongside the rest of Ford's backing band, which continues to consist of guitarist Patrick Kennison, drummer Bobby Rock and bassist Marty O'Brien.

This past January, Lita told SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" that her new album contains "some of the best guitar playing" she has heard "in decades." She added: "And I'm not blowing smoke up my own ass, but Gary and I just nailed it with the guitar playing on this record.

"I'm a huge fan of people like Dick Wagner and Steve Hunter from Alice Cooper's 'Welcome To My Nightmare'. I mean, there's some really great duo guitar players — [JUDAS PRIEST's] Glenn Tipton, K.K. Downing… Those guitar players don't exist anymore — they just don't exist. If you wanna hear them, you have to go back in time a little bit and dig them up into your favorite library, favorite music catalog. But I think Gary and I really nailed it on this next record. It's, like, oh my God. I'm crying — I'm just, like, crying listening to this stuff. It's so badass."

Ford's last release was 2016's "Time Capsule", a collection of songs that were recorded by Lita in the past, but never before made available.

Five years ago, Lita released an autobiography, "Living Like A Runaway: A Memoir", via Dey Street Books (formerly It Books), an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.